Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Quarterback Michael Clayton II

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of freshman quarterback Michael Clayton II. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Michael Clayton II | Quarterback | Freshman | No. 7

Hometown: Orlando, Florida



High school: Miami Edison



Height: 6-foot-4



Weight: 205 pounds

Scouting report

Michael Clayton II, a true freshman, is already a talented pocket passer with tremendous arm strength and impressive accuracy. Standing at 6-foot-4, Clayton has excellent size for the quarterback position and possesses the arm talent to make throws at all three levels of the field. He can deliver passes with excellent velocity and has the confidence to fit the ball into tight windows. Although he isn't known for his running ability, Clayton has enough mobility to extend plays and escape pressure when necessary.

TRANSFER ALERT- Michael Clayton, 6’4”, 205 pounds, is a 4-star and 2025 Rivals Quarterback MVP. The Seminole (Orlando, FL) standout transfers to Miami Edison, bringing size, leadership, and elite arm talent to the 305.#WhyNotEdison pic.twitter.com/mdy80TtAKg — Footballville (@Footballville) April 10, 2025

Perhaps Clayton's most impressive trait is his confidence and poise under pressure. Despite being a true freshman with limited collegiate experience, he showed remarkable composure when thrown into action against Michigan State. His willingness to take chances and attack defenses downfield makes him an intriguing prospect, and he should only get better with more experience.

Experience

Clayton arrived at Illinois as a highly regarded three-star recruit out of Florida. During his high school career, he threw for more than 6,000 yards and 72 touchdowns while leading his team to a 30-6 record as a starting quarterback. He also earned first place in the accuracy challenge at the 2025 Elite 11 competition. Despite receiving offers from several major programs, including Auburn, Miami and Nebraska, Clayton ultimately chose Illinois.

After seeing limited action to start the season, Clayton was thrown into the fire against Michigan State and delivered in a big way. Despite his inexperience, he showed impressive poise under pressure, making several timely throws to help the Illini secure a victory they desperately needed. He capped off his performance with a touchdown pass on the first play of overtime, giving Illinois a lead it would ultimately hold on to for a 38-37 win.

Media highlights

What they're saying

Illinois coach Bret Bielema on Clayton's maturity and what he has been able to learn from Katin Houser:

"When Katin first got here, his place wasn't ready, or maybe it was Michael's place wasn't ready, and they lived together for a month. You know, at that point I remember I said to Michael, 'This guy has been through a lot. He's played a lot of football. The more you can absorb from him. ...' And I think he's done that."

2026 outlook

Clayton entered the 2026 season with modest immediate expectations as a true freshman playing behind experienced transfer Katin Houser. But with Houser expected to miss some time, Clayton now has a golden opportunity to prove himself as Illinois' starting quarterback. His impressive performance against Michigan State provided Illini fans with a glimpse of his potential, but the challenge of leading an offense over an extended period will be an entirely different test.

With Illinois sitting at 3-3 and facing a difficult second-half schedule, Clayton will be thrown directly into the fire, beginning with a matchup against Oregon. There will undoubtedly be growing pains, but his combination of arm talent, confidence and potential makes him one of the most exciting young players on the roster. If Clayton can build on his impressive debut, he could not only help salvage Illinois' 2026 season but also establish himself as the program's quarterback of the future.