Three Things Illinois Football Needs to Get Done During the Bye Week
Saturday's game against Rutgers was a must-win for Illinois, and the Illini delivered, blowing out the Scarlet Knights 35-13. But next week's game against Maryland is just as big. Why? Because Illinois (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) has to win out through the regular season in order to become the first team in program history to record at least nine wins in consecutive seasons.
Sort of puts in perspective why the larger college football world – and perhaps even Illini Nation – has struggled to fully believe in the idea of Illinois football as a lasting Big Ten powerhouse. But who knows? In Bret Bielema, the Illini may finally have the right head coach to lead them to these hypothetical new heights. First things first, though: Illinois has to beat Maryland next week.
Lucky for them, the Illini have a bye week before welcoming the Terrapins to Champaign. And Illinois' loss to Washington coming off its first bye of the season, Bielema has demonstrated a track record of winning when given extra time to prepare. In fact, he is 7-2 at Illinois when given 10 days or more to prepare for his next opponent. And if he wants to keep that trend going, he's going to have to emphasize these three things during the bye week:
1. Get healthy
This piece is the most obvious – but by far the most important – of the three. Illinois needs to get healthy, or at least healthier. Let's face it: Every team is banged up at this point in the season, but managing player practice time is vitally important down the stretch. Fortunately for the Illini, Bielema has been really good at this since he arrived in Champaign in 2021.
Not all surprises are the happy kind, and Illinois learned that firsthand when linebacker Dylan Rosiek and Leon Lowery Jr. were ruled out right before kickoff last week against Rutgers. Both have been important contributors this season – especially Rosiek, whose tackling and quarterback spying are critical to the defense and who came up with a huge interception against USC. Illinois will need both of them down the stretch to boost an already-depleted defense.
2. Design more quarterback runs for Luke Altmyer
This may be somewhat controversial, and must be managed just so, but on balance, I'm all for Illinois utilizing Luke Altmyer's quick wheels and elusiveness by adding more designed quarterback runs to the playbook.
The reality is this: Altmyer has solid speed and very good running instincts for a quarterback, and that keeps opposing defenses on their toes. The bad news is that the Illini offense would likely come undone without Altmyer, but asking offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. drawing up more run quarterback runs would arguably expose Altmyer to a higher possibility of injury.
Altmyer used his legs more than usual last week against Rutgers – especially on called runs – and the results were there: seven carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. Lunney, despite the risks, should lean into this option until teams slow Alymer down.
3. Use fewer multiple-tight-end sets
Bret Bielema has become known for his use of an extra offensive lineman and multiple tight ends in short-yardage and goal-line situations – and the Illini have done well with the strategy. Before this season, that is. The extra muscle hasn't yielded the same results in 2025.
So what should be done? We're not proposing Illinois completely ditch those formations. But by now, Lunney knows what works best for his offense: spreading out the defense with three- and four-receiver sets.
For that matter, multiple running backs in the backfield hasn't worked all that well for the Illini this season, either. If he knows where his bread is buttered, Lunney would do well to lean into his 10 personnel even more often than he already has down the stretch.