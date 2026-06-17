Illinois Football Gets Commitment From Four-Star Bennett Konkey: What It Means

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema's 2027 recruiting class is slowly but surely filling out. The group has a little bit of everything – quarterback, tight end, offensive lineman, defensive lineman, linebackers, defensive backs – and on Tuesday, Illinois landed its first wide receiver in four-star speedster Bennett Konkey.

Konkey is the 11th member of Illinois' 2027 class and, thus far, the highest-ranked prospect of the group.

Who is Bennett Konkey?

Konkey is a 6-foot-1, 189-pound wide receiver out of Geneva (Illinois) who ultimately picked the Illini over a bunch of schools, including multiple Big Ten programs.

As a junior last fall, Konkey caught 41 passes for 739 yards and nine touchdowns, but he arguably turned in even more impressive numbers on the track.



Konkey won state titles in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, and to be honest, neither race was all that close.

Bennett Konkey scouting report

The single word that best describes Konkey: fast. It's hands down his best attribute on the football field and how he creates separation most of the time. However, Konkey is far more than just a one-trick pony.

He has shown that he can play both in the slot and outside the numbers, and can run multiple routes. Konkey is at his best after the catch and on the deep ball, but he also excels in the screen game and on contested catches. He's also a solid blocker who has a ton of upside.

How Bennett Konkey fits at Illinois

Could Konkey be an immediate starter in Champaign? Barring some unexpected emergences or transfer portal signings at the position between now and Illinois' 2027 season, he likely will have a chance. Konkey's speed and versatility may be simply too valuable for the Illini to look past.

And if you look at Illinois' roster, you can't deny the fact that there's not a lot of youth at the wide receiver position and a lot of unknowns in terms of who is going to start, let alone play this season.



Returners Hudson Clement and Alex Perry and transfers Jayshon Platt and Ty Robinson will all have moved on by the time Konkey arrives in 2027. And although he'll have to contend with current junior (and projected starter) Collin Dixon and promising 2026 freshmen Nas Rankin and Kenyon Alston, among others, Konkey seems to have the ability to make space for himself in the Illini offense early on.

Even if he doesn't play on offense right away, Konkey figures to play a key role on special teams, whether it be as a returner or a gunner. It's easy to imagine Konkey taking a similar path to that of another in-state speedster and former Illini receiver Hank Beatty, who is now with the Tennessee Titans. Their body types are similar, and so is their ability to line up in multiple spots.