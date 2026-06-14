Illinois Football Gets Commitment From Quarterback Sladen Shack: What It Means

If you thought Illinois' Bret Bielema wouldn't find a quarterback for his recruiting 2027 class after Kamden Lopati flipped from Illinois to Michigan nearly two months ago, guess again. Bielema added one of his next potential trigger men on Tuesday in three-star quarterback Sladen Shack.

#AGTG Thank you Lord for everything that you’ve blessed with me, I thank my family for the sacrifices you’ve made, and thank you to the coaches that have helped me along the way! #Committed pic.twitter.com/E4YF5OYz3j — Sladen Shack (@sladen_shack) June 9, 2026

Who is Sladen Shack?

Shack is a 6-foot-1, 211-pound quarterback who has led Brandon (Mississippi) High School to the state playoffs each of the past two seasons, including a 12-2 record and a state runner-up finish two years ago.

Shack is ranked as the 28th prospect in the state of Mississippi and the 54th overall quarterback in the country in the class of '27.



Shack, entering his senior year, ultimately chose Illinois over 22 other schools, including a pair of Power 4 programs in Ole Miss and Oklahoma State.

Shack's scouting report

Two things about Shack that immediately stand out on tape are his lightning-quick release and that he loves to get the ball out of his hands quickly. That's a recipe for success in the right offense. (More on that in a bit.)

Shack also has a fairly strong arm and isn't afraid to thread the needle against zone coverage. He definitely classifies as a pocket passer, but he is more than athletic enough to throw on the run, dance in the pocket to buy his receivers time downfield and pick up eight or nine yards with his legs when necessary.

Shack also possesses some nice touch on his fade ball and is pretty accurate when targeting his receivers in one-on-one coverage.



Maybe the biggest concern about Shack is something that was completely out of his control – he lined up primarily in shotgun formations and ran a spread offense each of his past two high school seasons.

Shack may be more than capable of operating from under center, but the fact that he doesn't have a great deal of recent experience doing it makes his ability in those circumstances an unknown.

How does Shack fit in at Illinois?

Katin Houser hasn't taken a single snap for Illinois, yet he has already been deemed QB1 after transferring from East Carolina in the offseason. And there's a pretty good chance the Illini will sign another quarterback via the portal next season after Houser graduates. Still, because the program's other quarterbacks on the roster are all freshmen or redshirt freshmen, as things currently shape up, Shack should get a chance to compete for the starting job next fall.

Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.'s offense seems to be a strong fit for Shack's abilities. If a few of Illinois' most promising pass-catching targets develop between now and the 2027 season (calling Nas Rankin and Kenyon Alston), Shack could make a play for the starting gig – especially if the offensive line doesn't come together as hoped and Lunney finds himself desperate for a quarterback who wlil at least get the ball out in time to beat the pass rush.