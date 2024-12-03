Illinois Football Senior Offensive Assistant Dana Dimel Dies at 62
Illinois football senior offensive assistant Dana Dimel, a former head coach for three Division I programs and a 35-year veteran of college football coaching, died at age 62, his family announced Tuesday.
Before arriving in Champaign in 2024, Dimel had been a head coach at Wyoming (1997-99), Houston (2000-02) and UTEP (2018-13). He began his career as a graduate student at Kansas State in 1987 after his playing career as an All-American offensive tackle for the Wildcats, working his way up to offensive coordinator by 1995.
"Today is a difficult day for college football and our Illini family," said Illinois coach Bret Bielema. "Dana was an exceptional person, husband, father, friend and football coach. He affected the lives of countless coaches, players and staff members for more than three decades in college football. His influence on our program was incredible to witness and be a part of. His infectious positive energy had a major impact on me, our players and everyone in our building every day. He will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family."
A native of Columbus, Ohio, Dimel is one of the more prominent coaches to have cut his teeth under renowned Kansas State coach Bill Snyder. Dimel had three separate stints, over a total of 19 years, working for Snyder in Manhattan.
In 1997, Dimel became the youngest head coach in the FBS (at age 34) when he took over at Wyoming and led the Cowboys to three consecutive winning seasons. He also compiled the most wins of any active offensive coordinator in college football from 2011-17 (61) and was a part of eight straight bowl appearances. His son, Winston, was a three-time All-Big 12 fullback at Kansas State before transferring to play under his father in his first season as UTEP head coach in 2018.
Dimel is survived by his wife, Julie, and children, Winston and Josey.