FCS All-American OL Blake Jeresaty Commits To Illinois

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- One of the nation’s best offensive lineman in Football Championship Subdivision has verbally committed to playing his final season of college football at Illinois.

Blake Jeresaty, a 2019 Associated Press All-America selection, gave his verbal pledge to the Illini program Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

Jeresaty has started 29 games at center over the last three seasons at Wofford and was named an FCS All-America selection by AP, STATS FCS, the American Football Coaches Association and Phil Steele.
Jeresaty was an anchor on a Wofford offensive line that helped pave the way for the second-ranked rushing game in FCS football at 305.8 yards per game and allowed only four sacks in a triple-option offense during a season where the Terriers finished 2019 with a 8-4 overall record that concluded with a first round loss in the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

With veteran Doug Kramer being an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection for the Illini at the center position, the 290-pound graduate transfer Jeresaty could be expected to slot in at one of the guard spots during the 2020 campaign. Illinois had been searching the transfer market for the replacement of right guard Richie Petitbon after the Alabama transfer started all 12 games last season alongside Kramer and right tackle Alex Palczewski.

Jeresaty is a Charleston, S.C. native became the fifth Wofford player in school history to earn the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in the Southern Conference and the first since 2011. He is part of an offensive line that is ranked first in the nation in fewest sacks allowed, with only four. The line paved the way for the nation's second-ranked rushing attack at 305.8 yards per game. He led the team in knockdown blocks with 127 on the season. If Jeresaty can instantly make an impact at an interior line spot, Illinois will be expected in the 2020 season to have an offensive line with four seniors and highly-regarded junior (Kendrick Green) make up a combined 153 college starts.

Illinois, which has in the past few years found massive success in recruiting the transfer market under head coach Lovie Smith, has signed two transfers over the last week after New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan announced his verbal commitment to the Illini football program Thursday evening. Dan will likely have two years of eligibility remaining after he graduates from NMSU this spring. 

Football

Graduate Transfer WR Desmond Dan Commits To Illinois

New Mexico State graduate transfer wide receiver Desmond Dan announces his verbal commitment to Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Coach Lovie Smith Remains "Optimistic" College Football Can Be Played In 2020

Despite remaining "optimistic" over a 2020 college football season happening, Lovie Smith is also realistically paying attention to medical and health experts daily.

Matthew Stevens

BTN's Stephen Bardo On Kofi Cockburn's NBA Potential - "He'll develop his pick and pop"

BTN Network Stephen Bardo believes Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has immense potential in the modern-day analytics-driven NBA.

Matthew Stevens

Analysis: What does Kofi Cockburn's Declaration Mean?

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but also allowed for the possibility of a return for his sophomore season at Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Center Kofi Cockburn Declares For 2020 NBA Draft

Cockburn’s declaration announcement doesn’t mention signing with an agent and therefore, would still be eligible to return for his sophomore season at Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

Nitschke, Gardner, Hardy And Harper Highlight 2020 Illini Hall of Fame Class

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke, fmr. All-America DT Moe Gardner, fmr. Butkus Award winner Kevin Hardy & NBA veteran Derek Harper highlights 2020 Illinois Hall of Fame class.

Matthew Stevens

What Player Type Is Illini Coach Brad Underwood Looking For In A Transfer?

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood specifically described the type of player who could help his program immediately.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: A Plea To Illini Fans On Ayo - Don’t Let Hope Be The Father of The Thought

Illinois fans trying to convince themselves that Ayo could or should return for his junior season are setting themselves up for disappointment.

Matthew Stevens

by

Orangeandblue89

Jamall Walker Leaves Role At Illinois For Assistant Job At Grand Canyon

Jamall Walker has agreed to become a full-time assistant coach at Grand Canyon under new head coach Bryce Drew.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Basketball Monitoring Players in Metro Market COVID-19 Hotspots

The Illinois basketball program has numerous players in populated hotspots where the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise.

Matthew Stevens

by

UmbrellaCor