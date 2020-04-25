IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

No Illini Players Taken In 2020 NFL Draft

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- For the third time in the last six years, the Illinois football program did not have a player drafted into the National Football League.

Illinois had defensive end/linebacker Oluwole Betiku, linebacker Dele Harding, running back Reggie Corbin, defensive tackle Jamal Milan, safety Stanley Green and running back Dre Brown all eligible but none were selected among the seven rounds and 255 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Big Ten Conference had 48 players selected in this year’s draft. Illinois, Northwestern and Rutgers were the only schools in the 14-team league to not have a player taken.

Corbin finished his Illini career with 2,361 career rushing yards, the 12th-most in school history, 18 career rushing touchdowns, and a 6.3 yards-per-carry average (second-best among the 18 2,000-yard rushers in school history).

Betiku, a former five-star prospect who transferred from Southern California, had 36 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks (tied for seventh in Illinois single-season history with 9.0 sacks) and seven quarterback hurries on the season.

Milan earned All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention honors by the league’s media this past season as he led an interior defensive line for 27 starts in his Illini career.

Green was a four-year starter at safety and his Illini career ended with 259 career tackles, 10 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, three interceptions and seven passes broken up.

Brown earned All-Big Ten Conference honors this past season as a kick return by both the coaches and the media. The fifth-year senior had 113 carries, 584 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 10 receptions and 82 receiving yards in the 2019 season.

Since 2016, only two Illinois players were selected in the NFL Draft: defensive end Dawuane Smoot in the third round, 68th overall, by Jacksonville in 2017 and offensive lineman Nick Allegretti in the seventh round 216th overall, by Kansas City last season.

Illinois will hope to end the streak of five consecutive drafts without multiple Illinois players selected when they’ll have quarterback Brandon Peters, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, punter Blake Hayes, linebacker Jake Hansen, center Doug Kramer, left tackle Vederian Lowe and right tackle Alex Palczewski among others eligible for the 2021 draft. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Betiku Hopes Lack Of Quality Game Film Doesn’t Scare Off NFL Teams

Illinois pass rusher Oluwole Betiku hopes to find a late-round home in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matthew Stevens

2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball Adam Miller Signs With Illini

2020 four-star guard Adam Miller ends all doubt by signing with Illinois six months after giving his verbal commitment to Brad Underwood’s program.

Matthew Stevens

Vegas Casino & DraftKings Project Illini Not To Be Bowl Eligible in 2020

The last time Illini played in bowl games in consecutive seasons with the same head coach was in 1991-92 with Lou Tepper.

Matthew Stevens

NCAA Increases Virtual Contact Time Between Staff & Players

The NCAA announced, starting Monday, they’ve doubled the virtual contact between coaching staffs and players.

Matthew Stevens

Underwood’s Statement On Ayo’s Announcement Leaves Little Hope For His Return To Illini

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood releases a statement leaving little doubt the Illini sophomore guard will remain in the NBA draft process.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Illini Fans Know They’ve Already Said Goodbye To Ayo

Ayo Dosunmu’s draft announcement wasn’t subtle because that’s admittedly not one of his strengths. It was undoubtedly a goodbye.

Matthew Stevens

BREAKING NEWS: “I'm 100% Locked In”: Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu Declares For 2020 NBA Draft

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu declares for the 2020 NBA Draft but says he hasn’t hired an agent.

Matthew Stevens

A College Football Season In Spring 2021? Chris Fowler Cites Unnamed Sources Telling Him It Is Possible

ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Chris Fowler says he has what he calls “informed speculation” telling him that college football could start in February.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Law School Grad J.J. Polk Hired By Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls hired Illinois Law School graduate J.J. Polk from the New Orleans Pelicans to serve as an assistant general manager.

Matthew Stevens

FCS All-American OL Blake Jeresaty Commits To Illinois

Blake Jeresaty, a 2019 Associated Press All-America selection at Wofford, verbally committed to Illinois as a graduate transfer.

Matthew Stevens

by

philc883