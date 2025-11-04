Illinois Football Offers Class of 2028 Receiver David Thomas: What It Means
Illinois football (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) got back on track Saturday with a dominant win over Rutgers, stopping a two-game slide and improving the season outlook as the Illini head into their second and final bye week. The break comes at a perfect time for Bret Bielema and his staff to make one last in-season recruiting push and continue building relationships with top prospects. The latest step in that direction: extending a scholarship offer to wide receiver David Thomas on Monday.
David Thomas' background
Thomas, a 5-foot-10, 161-pound wide receiver from Stillwater, Oklahoma, is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable names in the 2028 recruiting class. Widely regarded as one of the nation’s top players in his class (2028), he has already earned a four-star rating and is ranked as the No. 1 player in Oklahoma, according to Rivals. Despite being years away from needing to make a college decision, Thomas has seen his recruitment explode, and has already drawn attention from several high-major programs across the country.
David Thomas scouting report
Thomas is an electrifying receiver who can line up both in the slot and on the outside, making him a versatile threat in any offense. His explosiveness with the ball in his hands immediately stands out: He routinely makes defenders miss in open space and has the speed to turn short gains into long touchdowns. His top-end acceleration allows him to run past defenders with ease, and his ability to change directions in stride makes him difficult to contain.
Physically, Thomas’ frame and movement skills are reminiscent of some of the top slot receivers in college football today. Although he is still developing, he already displays the advanced body control and balance of a natural pass-catcher.
In addition to his offensive production, Thomas also contributes on defense as a defensive back, where he has shown strong instincts, ball skills and a willingness to attack downhill and deliver hits. That two-way ability only adds to his appeal as a high-level recruit. Overall, Thomas is a dynamic and polished young talent whose skill set and athleticism have him on track to be one of the most sought-after prospects in the country over the next few years.
Illinois' recruiting competition
As mentioned, Thomas is only a sophomore, so Illinois got in early on what’s shaping up to be a highly competitive recruitment. The Illini will undoubtedly have to battle with some of college football’s biggest names as the process unfolds – and several are already in pursuit. Thomas holds offers from Oklahoma, Kansas State and Baylor, among others, with more sure to come as his profile continues to flourish on the national stage.
Still, Illinois’ recent momentum under Bielema is reason for optimism. The program’s growing national recognition and consistent player development could help Bielema stay in the mix for blue-chip prospects like Thomas (especially with the incentive of playing with some other top prospects now on the table in Champaign). Making an early offer to a player of his caliber signals that the Illini are intent on competing with the game's elite for top talent.