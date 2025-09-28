Illinois Football Offers In-State Three-Star Athlete Keysan Taylor
Saturday brought a big win for Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) over USC on the field, but lately the Illini and Bret Bielema have also been winning on the recruiting trail. Before taking the field for a huge game, Bielema offered 2027 edge Keysan Taylor, per IlliniGuys recruiting analyst Kedric Prince. Building for the future starts with bringing in high-quality recruits, and the Illini have done a great job of doing that, with Taylor being their latest target.
Keysan Taylor's background
Taylor, a 6-foot-3½, 235-pound standout from Rockford, Illinois (Guilford), has quickly become one of the state’s most intriguing prospects. A three-star recruit according to 247Sports, he is a true multi-sport athlete, excelling not only on the football field but also on the hardwood and track. During the winter, Taylor suits up for the Guilford basketball team, and in track he has already turned heads, posting a 12.22 in the 100-meter dash and a 35-9¼ triple jump as a freshman. His athletic versatility translated into a surge of attention over the summer, when Taylor received several high-major offers and plenty of buzz around his name.
Taylor on the field
Taylor is a true two-way force, lining up both as an edge defender and a tight end. His production speaks for itself: 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception on defense, plus 17 receptions for 348 yards and five touchdowns on offense (per 247Sports).
Defensively, Taylor plays with a relentless motor, attacking downhill and consistently disrupting plays in the backfield. What makes him even more intriguing is his versatility: He has shown the ability to drop into coverage, with his lone interception coming on a play when he retreated 15 yards off the line and read the quarterback’s eyes perfectly.
On offense, he does whatever is needed, whether it's blocking for runners or using his size and speed to get open and make plays. He is comfortable lining up on the outside or with a three-down technique. As is becoming the norm for top high school players nowadays, Taylor plays both ways and makes his impact felt across a game.
Illinois' recruiting competition
Illinois has jumped into the mix early for Taylor, but the competition is already heating up. Taylor has earned offers from Indiana, Iowa and Miami, with more sure to follow as his profile continues to rise. Still, the Illini may have given themselves an edge by hosting him on campus for Saturday's thriller – a sold-out Gies Memorial Stadium and a last-second win over No. 21 USC provided the kind of atmosphere that resonates with recruits.