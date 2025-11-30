Illinois Football Offers Three-Star Safety Jabarri Lofton: What it Means
Jabarri Lofton has a chance to win a state championship for East St. Louis on Tuesday, which was only the second bit of good news he received this past week. On Monday, Lofton – a three-star-rated safety recruit – was offered a scholarship by Illinois.
Jabarri Lofton's scouting report
Lofton, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior (class of 2027), already possesses excellent size for a safety. He could potentially move to outside linebacker if he continues to grow, but for now he is projected by most as a college defensive back.
Lofton plays all over the place for the Flyers, including special teams, but he is at his best when he plays downhill and pursues the run. Lofton is solid in both man and zone coverage, but teams have learned the hard way not to run the ball horizontally against East St. Louis because, more often than not, Lofton forces his way into the backfield.
His versatility makes him a coach's dream and a candidate to play right away as a true freshman in college, regardless of what school he picks.
Jabarri Lofton's background
Lofton is the 21st-ranked player in the state and the 53rd-ranked safety in the nation, per 247Sports, and he leads East St. Louis with 66 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He is second on the team with two sacks.
Lofton has also done nothing but win in high school. East St. Louis won state last year, and its only loss last season was a 14-13 defeat to national powerhouse IMG Academy in overtime. The Flyers, who were supposed to play in the Class 6A IHSA state championship game on Saturday, will try to defend their title Tuesday against Fenwick after the game was postponed due to weather.
Illinois' recruiting competition
Lofton has 10 total offers after Illinois extended one to him this past week, and more are surely on the way. Missouri, Michigan State, Purdue and Miami (Florida) have all put scholarships on the table for Lofton, and it's just a matter of time before more SEC and Big Ten programs make their pitches.
Missouri has done a nice job landing recruits from southern Illinois over the years, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Tigers are near the top of Lofton's list. According to 247Sports, Lofton hasn't visited any schools so far. Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff will need to change that by persuading Lofton to come to Champaign, where the Illini have had quite a bit of luck sealing the deal shortly after recruit visits.