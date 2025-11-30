Illinois Offers Another Top JUCO Recruit in Archie Chambers: What it Means

#AGTG After A Great Conversation With @JonProto_ I am Beyond Blessed To Have Received An Offer From University of Illinois.@V1Archie @coachgordon1 @JUCOFFrenzy @JuCoFootballACE @BrandonHuffman @AllenTrieu @Recruit2Illini @IlliniFootball @CoLinFootball @IlliniAthletics pic.twitter.com/n05T0x4c9t