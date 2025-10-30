Illinois Offers JUCO Offensive Lineman Maika Matelau: What It Means
If you're not familiar with offensive lineman Maika Matelau and Mt. San Antonio College, you're missing out. Both are dominating their competition, and slowly but surely all of college football is learning about the star freshman Matelau and the Mt. SAC program.
That includes other football programs across the country. Over the past week, Matelau racked up three scholarship offers – North Carolina State, Boise State and California – before Illinois and coach Bret Bielema made it four on Wednesday.
Mt. SAC's only loss last year was in the California Junior College Championship Game, and over the last three years, Mt. SAC has lost just three times. One of the main reasons Mt. SAC's offense is averaging 37.8 points per game and nearly 500 yards of total offense per game is because of Maetlau.
Scouting Maika Matelau
Matelau is a 6-foot-5, 320-pound interior offensive lineman whose game is built on pure power. From Upland, California, Matelau is categorized in the JUCO class of 2026 and is gaining more recognition for his physicality and road-grading run blocking. He has good feet and more mobility than most athletes his size, and he has built his body up in two years since graduating high school.
And according to Mt. SAC offensive line coach Bernard Ventura, Matelau may be the best he has worked with during his decade-long tenure with the program. That's a pretty bold statement from a coach whose previous charges include Joseph Borjon (starting right tackle at San Diego State) and Keanu Mailoto (redshirt senior defensive lineman at Boise State).
How Maika Matelau would fit at Illinois
The Illini have struggled to land enough up-front blockers to match (and ideally rival) the physicality of quality Big Ten defensive linemen. Bret Bielema has hoped to build that identity in Champaign, as he did in Madison as Wisconsin's coach, but isn't there yet. Matelau just might be able to help in that regard.
And even if there is an adjustment period for Matelau due to the step up in competition, Illinois could be an ideal destination for making that transition. One thing we've learned about Bielema is that he isn't afraid to rotate players into his front five or go with six or seven offensive linemen in short-yardage situations. So if needed, Matelau could be eased into action and receive meaningful situational reps before taking on the full pressure of locking down a starting role.
Where will Matelau end up?
Bielema and his staff have already had some success with JUCO recruits (offensive lineman Kellen Francis and defensive back Kaleb Patterson come to mind), so there is some precedent here. But the answers is, probably Cal. Matelau is from California and would probably see the field a little bit faster if he chose the Golden Bears over the Illini. It's still early, but Illinois is probably a long shot to land the fast-rising West Coast prospect.