Illinois Football Recruiting Buzz: Quarterback Commit Kamden Lopati Rising Fast
As Illinois (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) turns the page to Week 9, attention shifts to the west, where Washington and Husky Stadium await (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN). Coming off a much-needed bye week, Bret Bielema’s squad is aiming to regain its momentum from a strong first half of the season and make a final push toward a College Football Playoff berth. While the team’s immediate focus is in Seattle, the groundwork for Illinois’ future continues to be laid on high school fields across the country.
In this space, we’ll highlight the next wave of Illini talent – from rising prep standouts who starred over the weekend to top targets earning in-person visits from the coaching staff. With the bye week giving Bielema and his staff valuable time to hit the road and reconnect with key recruits, Illinois’ presence was felt nationwide.
Nasir Rankin: 2026 athlete commit
One of the crown jewels of Illinois’ 2026 recruiting class, Nasir Rankin continues to impress every time he steps on the field. A dynamic two-way playmaker who excels at receiver and defensive back, Rankin (also a standout basketball player) is set apart by his versatility and athleticism. His electric skill makes him the type of player who could contribute early in Champaign, and his multi-sport background only adds to his upside as one of the Illini’s most exciting future prospects.
Keysan Taylor: 2027 edge target
One of the fastest-rising prospects in the Midwest, Keysan Taylor continues to elevate his stock with dominant performances week after week. An explosive edge rusher, Taylor has added several new high-major offers and is quickly emerging as one of the region’s premier defensive talents. With an ideal blend of size, speed and length, he fits the mold of a game-changing pass rusher at the next level. As an in-state standout, Taylor is a priority target the Illini will continue to pursue aggressively.
Kamden Lopati: 2027 quarterback commit
The Illini have been on a roll on the recruiting trail, securing top-tier talent while unearthing hidden gems along the way. One of the program's latest success stories is 2027 quarterback commit Kamden Lopati, who recently vaulted more than 100 spots in Rivals’ updated class rankings. His rapid rise is a testament to his strong arm, poise and advanced feel for the game gaining recognition beyond the high school fields of Utah. If Lopati continues on this upward trajectory, he has all the tools to become the centerpiece of Illinois’ offenses of the future.
Kenyon Alston: 2026 receiver commit
A three-star prospect out of Florida, Kenyon Alston continues to dominate under the Friday night lights, most recently leading his Bishop Moore squad to a district championship. The explosive wideout has been nearly unstoppable on the perimeter, showcasing elite burst, body control and playmaking ability. If he keeps performing at this level through the postseason, Alston is poised to make a significant climb in the final 2026 recruiting rankings.
Kaedyn Cobbs: 2026 linebacker commit
Illinois has built its roster around high-level athletes, and linebacker commit Kaedyn Cobbs looks like the next playmaker ready to make his mark in Champaign. A physical force on defense, Cobbs combines speed, strength and instinct to consistently find the football. He has also shown impressive toughness and explosiveness at running back, which speaks to his potential as a playmaker on the other side of the ball.
Cooper Javorsky: 2026 offensive line target
Connor Wanzung: 2027 athlete target
Christopher Harris: 2028 quarterback target
With all the success Illinois has enjoyed over the past two seasons, recruits are lining up to experience the electric game-day atmosphere in Champaign. The latest group of visitors includes 2026 offensive line target Cooper Javorksy, who is set to be in town for the Maryland matchup, along with 2028 prospect Christopher Harris and 2027 standout Connor Wanzung, who will make the trip for the Rutgers game.