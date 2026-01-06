Illinois Football Signs Three Additional Transfers to Bolster 2026 Class

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has pushed his program into a new era. After going 10-3 in 2024, the Illini followed that campaign up with a stellar – albeit a bit underwhelming – 9-4 season in 2025. But to maintain that kind of standard, a program can’t rely solely on incoming high school recruits. In today’s era, turning to the transfer portal is a non-negotiable – and Bielema has done just that . Here are three new additions to the “FamILLy."

Illinois adds three new transfers to 2026 haul

Oct 25, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Jayshon Platt (3) reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Jayshon Platt, Florida Atlantic wide receiver

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound speedster, Jayshon Platt comes to Illinois by way of Florida Atlantic, where he spent his first four seasons (including a redshirt). In 2025, as a redshirt junior, Platt registered 46 receptions for 720 yards and five touchdowns, along with three carries for 36 yards and a score.

He also led the American conference with 25 kickoff returns for 613 yards. Platt, a dynamic wideout and constant home-run threat, is a Florida native and is rated as the No. 183 wide receiver in this transfer class. He’ll offer the Illini depth on the outside while potentially serving as the go-to option as a return man.

Lavon Williams, East Texas A&M safety

Aug 30, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; East Texas A&M Lions defensive back Lavon Williams (2) tackles Southern Methodist Mustangs running back T.J. Harden (27) during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the East Texas A&M Lions at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A three-star prospect in the transfer portal and the No. 59 safety in this transfer class, Lavon Williams spent four seasons at East Texas A&M (including a redshirt), slowly working himself into an incerasingly larger role with the Lions.

Over his past two seasons, Williams has registered 129 tackles, including nine tackles for loss (four sacks). He has also tallied two interceptions, 13 pass breakups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries between 2024 and 2025.

An additional option in Illinois’ soon-to-be-revamped secondary, Williams appears to have an opportunity to insert himself into a largely wide-open Illini rotation if he can put together a strong spring and summer.

Carter Janki, Penn defensive line

Delaware's Ryan O'Connor (14) is brought down by Penn's Sam Carlson (42) and Carter Janki in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another three-star find for the Illini, Janki is the No. 88 defensive lineman in the 2026 transfer class. Yet another long-tenured player at his previous program, Janki spent four years (including a redshirt season) at Penn, where he started the past two campaigns.

In his two years as a starter, Janki had 42 tackles, 13 tackles for loss – nine of which came in 2025 – and 7.5 sacks. He also tacked on two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Janki appears poised to serve as a rotational piece who can provide depth for the Illini defensive front. With a handful of graduating players and transfer-portal departures, Janki should have a chance to battle for meaningful snaps.