Illini Football To Suspend Spring Football Practices “until further notice”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Illinois football program has placed an indefinite halt on spring practices and all recruiting practices.

In a media statement released Thursday morning, University of Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman confirmed what the school is calling “a moratorium” on all winter and spring sports activities including recruiting due to public health concerns over the COVID-19 epidemic.

Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith announced earlier Thursday via Twitter that his staff was canceling all on-campus recruiting visits.

The Illinois football program announced last month they were set to begin spring practices on March 23, with the first of 15 workouts slated to go until April 15. The annual Orange and Blue Spring Game was scheduled to be on April 18 at Memorial Stadium. According to Whitman’s statement, all of those upcoming events are being put in an immediate hold “until further notice.”

Illinois Fighting Illini athletic director Josh Whitman looks on during the fourth quarter of the 2019 game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Michael Allio/USA TODAY Sports

Whitman’s statement reads as follows: