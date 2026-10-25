Illinois Football Upsets Oregon 21-10 in Season-Saving Triumph

If Illinois football's 2026 season wasn't dead late in the first half of Saturday's game against Oregon, it was undeniably receiving its last rites. But then: a pulse. With the Ducks up 10-0 after a field goal with 2:29 on the clock, Illini running back Aidan Laughery took the ball on the next play from scrimmage and zipped 75 yards for a touchdown – the first of 21 unanswered points scored by Illinois in a season-saving 21-10 triumph in Champaign.

It was an epic turnaround in every sense.

Aidan Laughery finds the end zone for @IlliniFootball 🔥



Watch on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/SGrqg04zYH — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 24, 2026

In 2024, in the midst of an Illini season that would end in a Citrus Bowl victory and a program-high-tying 10 wins, Oregon annihilated Illinois, drumming the visitors out of Eugene by the score of 38-9. Even against the then-No. 1-ranked Ducks, it was more than a minor embarrassment – and laid bare just how far the Illini still had to go to compete with the best of the best in the Big Ten, let alone the country.



What a difference two years makes.

Granted, this isn't your older brother's Oregon program. The Ducks (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) are in the doldrums of an unexpected down year, and they haven't been quite the same since losing starting quarterback Dante Moore.

But don't expect any sympathy from the Illini (4-3, 2-2). Two weeks after defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck made an ignominious exit after just four games on the job and a week after Illinois fell to lowly Purdue – at home! – the Illini lost their own prized passer, Katin Houser, to a broken hand. Even coming off a heroic fill-in performance from true freshman quarterback Michael Clayton II in an overtime win at Michigan State, coach Bret Bielema and his program had arguably fallen to their lowest point since his arrival in Champaign.

On Saturday, almost 24 months to the day after their implosion in Eugene, the Ilini were again on the ropes against the Ducks. But this time, they delivered a counterpunch that would have made Ivan Drago's head spin.

After Oregon kicker Gage Hurych banged home the field goal that put Oregon up by 10 as the sun was setting on Gies Memorial Stadium's west bleachers – and seemingly Illinois' season – Laughery rocketed through a beautifully blocked hole to close the gap to three heading into halftime.

Then the Illini went to work. Clayton delivered a couple of darts for touchdowns – one to tight end Christian Abney and another to (you're never gonna believe this) receiver Collin Dixon – but he was mostly a caretaker. Running backs Laughery (123 rushing yards), Jordan Anderson (67 yards) and Javari Barnett (27 yards), backup quarterback Carson Boyd (21 yards on four carries) and an offensive line seemingly hitting its stride helped Illinois rumble for a season-high 225 rushing yards.

That's something the Illini can hang their hat on in the weeks to come. But get this: The maligned Illinois defense may have something to offer as well. The Illini gave up a total of 426 yards and too often allowed previously punchless Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola to have his way, but they also held Oregon scoreless in the second half – an achievement they have only repeated once this season, against Southern Illinois.

What a catch by Illinois WR Collin Dixon to take a two-possession lead over Oregon.



Illinois up 21-10 with 2:29 left. pic.twitter.com/8g8hEsqIDv — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) October 24, 2026

After Clayton threw a seed in the left front corner of the end zone and Dixon laid out and scooped it to provide the final score, Illinois' defense put the clamps on Raiola when it needed to, Illini Nation gulped in a deep breath and the 2026 season – somehow, some way – was off life support. The patient may pull through after all.