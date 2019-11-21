Illini
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Opponent Q&A: Five questions with Hawkeyes Maven's John Bohnenkamp

Matthew Stevens

Illini Maven at SI: It seems like a cliche to suggest Iowa has opened up the offense a bit more over the last few weeks and I'm wondering how much of that is the emergence of freshman tailback Tyler Goodson. What does he provide that is different than anybody who has lined up behind Nate Stanley? 

Hawkeye Maven at SI: "There’s a quickness to him that Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young don’t have. Sargent has a little more speed than Young, but both are power backs. Goodson provides speed, and he’s become better on blitz pickups."

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not pictured) during the second quarter as Minnesota defensive back Coney Durr (16) defends at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not pictured) during the second quarter as Minnesota defensive back Coney Durr (16) defends at Kinnick Stadium.Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Illini Maven at SI: I really like the talent and progress that Iowa's pair of wide receivers (Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Tyrone Tracy) have shown. How has their development helped make this Iowa offense a little different than in past years? 

Hawkeye Maven at SI: "Those two, and Brandon Smith, have all had to play at a young age. They add a speed element that the Hawkeyes haven’t had, but they also have become good blockers downfield. Iowa doesn’t have the tight ends like last year, so the receivers are getting more targets."

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) is sacked by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive end Joe Evans (13) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) is sacked by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive end Joe Evans (13) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium.Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Illini Maven at SI: One of the first prospects Illinois head coach Lovie Smith went to personally visit once he got the Illinois job was A.J. Epenesa. I know people tend to lean toward hyperbole with these things but is he the best defensive player of the Ferentz era? Is there a comparison to the only other Iowa defensive lineman selected in the first round - Adrian Clayborn? 

Hawkeye Maven at SI: "He is one of the best, but opposing offenses have taken him away with double-teams and other blocking schemes this season. What is happening now is players like Cedrick Lattimore, Daviyon Nixon and Chauncey Golston have started to become factors in the pass rush, and that’s opened Epenesa up more. He’s in the Clayborn mode, and when he gets going in a game he’s hard to stop."

Illini Maven at SI: Iowa is tied at the top in the Big Ten with Ohio State this season in turnovers committed with just nine. The Illinois defense obviously lives off turnovers. What, in your opinion, has led to this team being so responsible with the football? 

Hawkeye Maven at SI: "It’s a fundamentally-sound Kirk Ferentz team. Nate Stanley doesn’t make bad throws, and the running backs have done a great job of protecting the ball. It’s just a sound team."

Illini Maven at SI: Iowa has only allowed one rushing play of 20 yards or more. Illinois would obviously love to establish the rushing game and so what has Phil Parker and his staff done to limit the opponent's run game? 

Hawkeye Maven at SI: "It starts up front — the line has made good plays. But that’s also a solid linebacking group. Kristian Welch is back at MLB, and he had 11 tackles last week. He’s such an influence on that defense."

Prediction or Keys to Saturday's game?: 

Hawkeye Maven at SI: The Hawkeyes played more relaxed last week, and I see that happening again. They’re always tough at home in November, and it’s going to be an emotional Senior Day. 

Iowa 24, Illinois 13.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING NEWS: Four-Star Guard Adam Miller Commits to Illinois

Matthew Stevens
0

Four-star Chicago guard Adam Miller becomes arguably the biggest piece of the Illinois 2020 recruiting class by verbally committing Thursday night.

JUCO LB/nickel Lavar Gardner Commits to Illinois' 2020 Recruiting Class

Matthew Stevens
0

Hutchinson Community College linebacker Lavar Gardner announces his verbal commitment to Illinois' 2020 recruiting class.

Why Illini All-Time Leading Scorer Deon Thomas is Kofi Cockburn’s Biggest Fan

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois all-time leading scorer Deon Thomas was on the radio call for Cockburn’s 18-point, 17-rebound performance Wednesday night vs. The Citadel.

VIDEO: Illinois players (Dosunmu, Cockburn, Giorgi) after 85-57 win over The Citadel

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois players discuss the 85-57 win over The Citadel.

VIDEO: Illinois coach Brad Underwood following 85-57 win over The Citadel

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois coach Brad Underwood discusses a record-setting night for freshman center Kofi Cockburn in a 85-57 win over The Citadel.

3-2-1 RECAP: Illini pound The Citadel 85-57

Matthew Stevens
0

A bigger, stronger, more skilled Illinois team cruises past a severely overmatched and likely tired Citadel squad 85-57

LIVE BLOG: FINAL - Illinois 85, The Citadel 57

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois (3-1) hosts The Citadel (1-3) for a 8 p.m. tip at State Farm Center.

Three In The Key: What to Look For During Illini vs. The Citadel

Matthew Stevens
0

Illini Maven/Sports Illustrated gets you set for this Illinois basketball game vs. The Citadel with another 'Three in the Key' piece.

Why the Illini Aren’t Interested in Producing More Comeback Wins

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois has been leading at halftime in just one of the last five games this season. The Illini (6-4, 4-3) know that formula likely won't work against Iowa.

VIDEO: Illinois coach Brad Underwood 'excited about team's defensive effort'

Matthew Stevens
0

Following the film review of Illinois' 66-53 victory over Hawaii, Illini head coach Brad Underwood assessed his team's defensive effort.