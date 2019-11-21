Opponent Q&A: Five questions with Hawkeyes Maven's John Bohnenkamp

Illini Maven at SI: It seems like a cliche to suggest Iowa has opened up the offense a bit more over the last few weeks and I'm wondering how much of that is the emergence of freshman tailback Tyler Goodson. What does he provide that is different than anybody who has lined up behind Nate Stanley?

Hawkeye Maven at SI: "There’s a quickness to him that Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young don’t have. Sargent has a little more speed than Young, but both are power backs. Goodson provides speed, and he’s become better on blitz pickups."

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not pictured) during the second quarter as Minnesota defensive back Coney Durr (16) defends at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Illini Maven at SI: I really like the talent and progress that Iowa's pair of wide receivers (Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Tyrone Tracy) have shown. How has their development helped make this Iowa offense a little different than in past years?

Hawkeye Maven at SI: "Those two, and Brandon Smith, have all had to play at a young age. They add a speed element that the Hawkeyes haven’t had, but they also have become good blockers downfield. Iowa doesn’t have the tight ends like last year, so the receivers are getting more targets."

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) is sacked by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive end Joe Evans (13) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Illini Maven at SI: One of the first prospects Illinois head coach Lovie Smith went to personally visit once he got the Illinois job was A.J. Epenesa. I know people tend to lean toward hyperbole with these things but is he the best defensive player of the Ferentz era? Is there a comparison to the only other Iowa defensive lineman selected in the first round - Adrian Clayborn?

Hawkeye Maven at SI: "He is one of the best, but opposing offenses have taken him away with double-teams and other blocking schemes this season. What is happening now is players like Cedrick Lattimore, Daviyon Nixon and Chauncey Golston have started to become factors in the pass rush, and that’s opened Epenesa up more. He’s in the Clayborn mode, and when he gets going in a game he’s hard to stop."

Illini Maven at SI: Iowa is tied at the top in the Big Ten with Ohio State this season in turnovers committed with just nine. The Illinois defense obviously lives off turnovers. What, in your opinion, has led to this team being so responsible with the football?

Hawkeye Maven at SI: "It’s a fundamentally-sound Kirk Ferentz team. Nate Stanley doesn’t make bad throws, and the running backs have done a great job of protecting the ball. It’s just a sound team."

Illini Maven at SI: Iowa has only allowed one rushing play of 20 yards or more. Illinois would obviously love to establish the rushing game and so what has Phil Parker and his staff done to limit the opponent's run game?

Hawkeye Maven at SI: "It starts up front — the line has made good plays. But that’s also a solid linebacking group. Kristian Welch is back at MLB, and he had 11 tackles last week. He’s such an influence on that defense."

Prediction or Keys to Saturday's game?:

Hawkeye Maven at SI: The Hawkeyes played more relaxed last week, and I see that happening again. They’re always tough at home in November, and it’s going to be an emotional Senior Day.

Iowa 24, Illinois 13.