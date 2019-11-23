Illini
ILLINI GAMEDAY Live Blog: Welcome to Senior Day at Iowa

Matthew Stevens

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Good afternoon from Spartan Stadium as Illinois (6-4, 4-3 in Big Ten) travels to No. 19 Iowa (7-3, 4-3) for a 11 a.m. kickoff. Illinois is a 15-point road underdog. We're a few hours away from game time with weather conditions via Weather.com in Iowa City calling for a sunny November day with high temperature in the upper 40s but also wing gusts of 15-20 miles per hour.

-------------

Date/time: Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. CST

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Surface: FieldTurf

Capacity: 69,250

Schedule/records: Illinois 6-4 overall, 4-3 Big Ten, 4-8 in 2018 (2-7 in Big Ten); Iowa 7-3 overall, 4-3 in Big Ten, 9-4 (5-4 in Big Ten) in 2018.

Series notes: Illinois holds a 38-34-2 edge in the all-time series but Iowa has won six straight meetings dating back to 2008, their longest streak in the series history. Illinois led Iowa 13-10 late in the second quarter in 2017 in its last visit to Iowa City, before Iowa took the lead just before halftime and pulled away with 21 points in the fourth quarter for a 45-16 win. Iowa shut out Illinois, 63-0, at Memorial Stadium in the teams’ last meeting on Nov. 17, 2018.

TV: BTN - Kevin Kugler (PBP), Matt Millen (analyst) & Rick Pizzo (sidelines)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Martin O'Donnell (analysis) and Steve Kelly (Pre/HT/Post) » The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius (105) / XM (396) satellite radio & SiriusXM Internet (958), and at FightingIllini.com.

Current Line: Iowa by 15

--------------

Injury Update: Big Ten Network is reporting Illinois LB Jake Hansen, who leads the nation in forced fumbles, will miss today’s game at Michigan State due to an undisclosed injury. 

Illinois will be without Jamal Woods on the Illinois defensive line.

UPDATED: Illinois head coach Lovie Smith has announced defensive lineman Jamal Woods, linebacker Dawson DeGroot, wide receiver Jordan Holmes and wide receiver Dominic Stampley are all out today. 

Illinois announces DL Oluwole Betiku Jr. will be in the lineup after missing the last three games of the season. 

------------------

NOTE: According to Iowa media relations, the Holiday Bowl representatives are here today to watch this Illinois-Iowa matchup. The Illini have only played in one Holiday Bowl (1992 loss vs. Hawaii) with Lou Tepper as the coach.  

