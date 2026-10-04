It had been a rough week for Illinois football – maybe the roughest since coach Bret Bielema took over the program in December 2020 – before Saturday's home game against Purdue. Then the Boilermakers rolled into Champaign, pulled off a 24-17 upset in a game they were expected to lose by double digits, and likely stuck a fork in the Illini's 2026 season.



Rough? The Illini don't know the meaning of the word yet.

To be fair, Illinois came into the matchup on its heels. First-year defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck parting ways with the program last Sunday after just four games was a stunner. His 3-3-5 scheme didn't travel well from Montana (where it had long served him well as a head coach), and things came to a head after last week's 42-19 fizzle at Ohio State. Illini head coach Bret Bielema wouldn't name a successor or even identify a defensive playcaller ahead of the Purdue game.

Still, maybe that wasn't all bad. If Hauck and the 3-3-5 weren't going to work out, maybe it was better to turn the page quickly. Maybe it made sense to initially keep a lid on Hauck's successor to avoid distractions and try to use the Boilers – losers of 19 straight Big Ten games coming in – to work out the kinks and get right ahead of a road game at Michigan State.

Except that it was all bad. Illinois' D may not have gotten cooked Saturday – it held Purdue to eight points below its season scoring average and yielded just 2.7 rushing yards per carry – but also managed no sacks and no turnovers. More tackles were missed. Several coverage mistakes led to big plays. Linebackers coach Roger Cooper, it was finally revealed, is the Illini's new defensive boss – but it was same as the old boss.

But Illinois could count on its other coordinator, Barry Lunney Jr., and his like-clockwork offense to make up the difference, right? Holy Cannon Trophy, wrong! The Illini actually matched the Boilermakers' total yardage output (345) and had more first downs (26-19), but quarterback Katin Houser looked mortal for the first time (he threw an interception and completed a ho-hum 57 percent of his pass attempts) and Illinois blew two red-zone opportunities. To add injury to insult, the Illini lost running back Ca'Lil Valentine for the season to a foot injury.

Michigan State is 2-3 and just got hammered by Wisconsin, but all bets are now off for Illinois (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten). If the Illini are dropping home games to Purdue, no road matchup is safe. Blessedly, a bye week comes after. But then what? Extra prep time ahead of No. 20 Oregon won't improve Illinois' defensive talent. Nor does it give Bielema and Cooper enough time to dismantle the 3-3-5 and build back better. Like it or not, the Illini are pot committed.

And that means it's possible their opponents will be favored in all their remaining games. (Maryland may – may – be the exception.) Odds may be non-predictive, but they aren't irrelevant. The Illini quite obviously have a massive mountain to climb over the next seven games, and they have little choice but to put their helmets down and put one cleat in front of the next.