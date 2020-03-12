No Decision Yet On Illinois Spring Football Practices & Spring Game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- No decision has been made regarding the status of Illinois spring football practice, the spring game or recruiting activities by the Illini coaching staff.

The University of Illinois athletics department released a statement early Thursday afternoon saying “none of our student-athletes or coaches will be available to the media at this time” as U of I athletics officials still determine the steps going forward for spring classes, activities and sporting events.

“Several outlets have reached out to Illinois Athletics representatives looking for statements on the unfolding events surrounding COVID-19,” the statement reads. “Obviously things are moving very quickly. None of our student-athletes or coaches will be available to the media at this time. We hope to have a statement later today with more information on the future. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this time.”

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith announced via Twitter that his staff was canceling all on-campus recruiting visits.

Illinois announced last month they were set to begin spring practices on March 23, with the first of 15 workouts slated to go finish on April 15. The annual Orange and Blue Spring Game was scheduled to be on April 18 at Memorial Stadium.

Concerns over the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic have forced the cancelation of several men’s basketball conference tournaments including all Power 6 Conference leagues.

Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame have already announced the postponement/cancelation of its spring practices and spring football game while also restricting the incoming and outgoing recruiting efforts by its football staff.

The Southeastern Conference has cancelled all regular season and postseason events until March 30, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated asked Illinois associate athletics director for media relations Kent Brown Wednesday if Illinois would follow suit with spring football activities.

"We have put together a few committees to help guide us in those decisions," Brown's response statement to Illini Now/SI reads. "Things are changing extremely fast. No final decisions have been made at this point. All that could change, quickly, however."

Following the NCAA’s announcement that the upcoming men’s basketball tournament would be played without fans, the University of Illinois athletics department released a previous Wednesday evening statement saying no decision has been reached on the attendance policy for spring on-campus sporting events due to concerns of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic.

The Wednesday statement released by Brown reads as follows: