Not a Happy Ending: Illini Routed at Penn State 56-21

With six minutes and 10 seconds left in the first quarter, Illinois looked to be matching Penn State score for score in a shootout regular season finale.

However, a severely undermanned Illinois team, and specifically Illini defense, couldn’t hold off a Penn State team that would relay off the game’s final 35 points in a 56-21 blowout of the Illini.

Illinois traveled to State College, Penn., with just 54 scholarship players and just 18 scholarship players on the defensive side of the ball. The Illini were led by acting head coach Rod Smith, who continued as the offensive play-caller, as he took over temporary duties of the program following the firing of Lovie Smith on Dec. 13. Jimmy Lindsey, who was finishing his first season at Illinois as the defensive ends coach, was the defensive play-caller for this contest.

“I think our kids quit and we may not have executed well all the time but our kids didn’t quit,” Rod Smith said. “This has been a tough week for those guys emotionally and it’s been draining but they didn’t let that overcome them. We talked all week about fighting through tough times and this is tough.”

Following a first quarter where Illinois (2-6) racked up 199 total yards and 21 points, the Illini offense wouldn’t ever cross midfield again on a night where they’d accumulated just 74 more total yards and four downs after the first 15 minutes.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams finished with 120 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 8-of-18 passing. The dual-threat signal caller added 102 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Jahan Dotson caught six passes, scored twice and racked up 239 all-purpose yards to lead Penn State to victory Saturday.

The junior wide receiver had a 75-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch on the game’s first offensive play, added a 70-yard score in the second quarter and returned a punt 50 yards to set up Penn State’s go-ahead touchdown before halftime.

Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford tossed both touchdowns and added 285 yards on 16-for-22 passing. Will Levis threw a touchdown pass to Brenton Strange and ran for one, and Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee combined for three rushing scores in the Nittany Lions’ (4-5) fourth straight win after starting winless in its first five contests.

Hours after agreeing and signing a six-year agreement to be the new Illinois head football coach, Bret Bielema attended the game in person as a guest of Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman.