Three Miserable Quarters: Illini Allow No. 19 Hawkeyes 35 Unanswered Points in 35-21 Loss

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Following the first 15 minutes of play, the Iowa adjustments and the Illinois frustrations were both evident.

After Illinois built a promising 14-point lead in its attempt to upset the No. 19 Iowa program, the Hawkeyes maintained its historical dominance over the Illini in the final three quarters to leave Memorial Stadium with a convincing 35-21 victory with 35 unanswered points.

"Couldn't stop them on defense, couldn't score on offense and it's pretty simple," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "The momentum shifted. Disappointing not to get the win especially with a start like that."

From the second quarter on, Illinois managed just 241 total yards and 96 yards on the ground and most of that accounted for the fourth-quarter drives led by backup quarterback Isaiah Williams.

After the first 15 minutes of play, Illinois (2-4) allowed Iowa to score points on five of its next six drives to see the Hawkeyes earn its seventh straight win over the Illini.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 21st season leading the Hawkeyes program, is undefeated in the five matchups against Smith with the margin of victory being 25 points.

The slow start and excellent finish for Iowa (5-2) can be properly defined by the play of its sophomore quarterback. Spencer Petras began this game just 3 of 7 through the air for 35 yards and had two drives end in crushing sacks. The California native rallied in a big way over the final 45 minutes of action to finish with 220 yards and three touchdown passes to three different receivers including being responsible for two tight ends getting their first career score.

"I think there offensive line and defensive line took over the game after our 14-0 start," Smith said. "I think they were doing what they do better after that first quarter."

Illinois starter Brandon Peters had the opposite effect in what could be his final home game. Peters began 8 of 8 for 101 yards and two touchdown strikes. Peters would see just 15 more yards through the air and would suffer seven straight incompletions following his 8 for 8 start.

The loss guaranteed a ninth losing season for the Illini program as the 33 seniors honored Saturday in what was Homecoming and Senior Day at the same time will go winless against the Iowa program.

Of the 10 big plays by the Illini offense (15 yards or more in a pass or 10-yard rushes) Saturday, only two of them occurred in a second or third quarter in which Illinois managed just 111 total yards.

The only second-half bright spot was the play of Williams as he finished with 121 total yards and a 29-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Sandy when the game was already completely out of reach.

Illinois is scheduled to travel to Northwestern, which locked up the Western Division championship today by not playing it's scheduled game vs. Maryland, and hope to end its five-game losing streak against its in-state rival.