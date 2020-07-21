Illini OL Kendrick Green and Alex Palczewski Nominated To Outland Trophy Watch List

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Arguably the best and most consistent element of Illinois’ 2020 season on either side of the ball this preseason is likely to be the offensive line.

That Illini offensive line group, which will have four returning starters, four senior starters and a rising junior with National Football League interest had a pair of watch list nominees for the Outland Trophy. Junior guard Kendrick Green and senior right tackle Alex Palczewski were selected for the Outland Trophy watch list.

Palczewski, an All-Big Ten third-team selection by the league’s coaches, ended the 2019 campaign with 36 straight career starts. Green was graded by Pro Football Focus as the sixth-best offensive guard in the nation and second-best among Power Five Conference schools entering bowl games in the 2019 season.

The Football Writers Association of America has announced Tuesday the preseason watch list for the 2020 Outland Trophy, recognizing 85 standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents. This is the 75th anniversary season for the Outland Trophy and the watch list presents a diverse field of players to accompany the return of 2019 Outland Trophy winner, offensive tackle Penei Sewell of Oregon.

Sewell, a junior, is the only returning lineman among the 2019 Outland Trophy semifinalists and 2019 FWAA All-Americans. He became Oregon's first Outland Trophy winner last season and was the third consecutive sophomore to receive this prestigious award. The 6-6, 325-pound junior from Malaeimi, American Samoa and then Desert Hills High School in St. George, Utah, emerged as a dominant left tackle for the 2020 Rose Bowl champions and did not allow a sack last season. He had eight games without allowing a pressure, hit or hurry on the quarterback, and in 466 pass-blocking snaps allowed only seven quarterback pressures.

The Big Ten Conference had 12 players on the 85-player watch list, including a trio of Ohio State offensive linemen (center Josh Myers, guard Wyatt Davis and tackle Thayer Munford). Illinois was one of three programs, along with Iowa and Michigan, who had multiple representatives on the team.

Of the seven Illinois players named to Athlon Sports’ All-Big Ten Teams, three (Green, Palczewski and center Doug Kramer) were on the starting offensive line unit. Illinois’ returning offensive line scored the highest overall grade by Pro Football Focus of any returning unit in the Big Ten Conference this season.

Watch list candidates may be added or removed during the season but The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December. The official presentation to the winner will be made in Omaha, Neb., at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee, scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021.