Lions DB and Former Illini Kerby Joseph Gets Picky Against 49ers
After snagging an interception in nearly every game to start the season, Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph went over a month without a pick. Even after that relative dry spell, he remained tied for first in the league, with seven, going into Week 17.
Facing San Francisco on Monday Night Football, Joseph, the former Illinois defensive back, not only took back sole possession of first place on the NFL interception lead but also widened his margin, adding two picks to his running total.
With his Lions trailing 28-24 a little over halfway through the third quarter against the 49ers, Joseph received a gift – and gladly took it.
On the second play of the drive, San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy took the snap and faked the handoff to his running back before firing across the middle at intended target Ricky Pearsall.
Despite the advantage of a clean pocket, Purdy put a little too much on the throw, sailing it past Pearsall’s outstretched hands – and landing it in the waiting arms of Joseph.
After Joseph corralled the throw, he took off, returning the interception 25 yards and setting up the Lions inside 49ers territory – an opportunity Detroit quickly capitalized on, taking a 31-28 edge on a four-yard connection from quarterback Jared Goff to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Fast-forward to the fourth quarter, with Detroit defending a 34-28 lead as San Francisco marched downfield. On first-and-10 on the Lions' 36-yard line, Purdy and his 49ers found themselves in eerily similar circumstances:
Off play action and throwing over the middle, Purdy targeted Pearsall – this time with a far more accurate, better-timed throw. Just not accurate or timely enough.
This time, Joseph was forced to make a play on the ball – but he anticipated and jumped it perfectly, sprinting forward to snatch the throw just in front of Pearsall. The interception led to another Lions touchdown, extending their lead to 40-28 and all but icing the contest.
When it was made official – a 40-34 Detroit win – the Lions improved to 14-2 and set up a Week 18 NFC North showdown with the Minnesota Vikings (also 14-2). Sunday’s clash will not only determine the fate of the division but the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.