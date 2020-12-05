FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Homecoming in Champaign; No. 19 Iowa vs. Illinois

Feel free to log in and join the in-game discussion as for the Illini Gameday Live Blog as Illinois hosts Minnesota for a 2: 30 p.m. kickoff.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Good afternoon from the campus of the University of Illinois at Memorial Stadium as Illinois (2-3) hosts No. 19 Iowa (4-2) for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. Illinois is a 13.5-point home underdog. We're a few hours away from game time with weather conditions via Weather.com in Champaign is calling for temperatures in the low 40s to upper 30s with little to no wind.

No. 19 Iowa at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Saturday Dec. 5, 2020: 2:30 p.m. CST, Memorial Stadium.

Surface: Field Turf

Capacity: N/A (No fans allowed for Big Ten games in 2020)

Records: Illinois 2-3; 6-7 (4-5 in Big Ten) in 2019; Iowa 4-2; 10-3 (6-3 in Big Ten) in 2019.

Line: Iowa by 13.5. The last time Iowa visited Memorial Stadium they defeated Illinois 63-0 on Nov. 17, 2018.

Series notes:  Illinois leads the all-time series 38-35-2. However, the Illini’s last win in the series was a 27-24 victory in Champaign on Nov. 1, 2008. Matt Eller kicked a 46-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and Illinois withstood Iowa’s fourth-quarter comeback. Illinois sacked Ricky Stanzi six times, scoring a touchdown on one of them when DB Dere Hicks forced a fumble, scooped up the ball and ran in for 24-9 lead in the third quarter. The 2008 win snapped Iowa’s five-game winning streak against Illinois

TV: FS1; Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Ben Leber (analyst).

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Martin O'Donnell (analysis) & Steve Kelly (Pre/HT/Post) » The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/ XM satellite radio & SiriusXM Internet and at FightingIllini.com.

