LIVE BLOG: Battle of 0-2 Teams in Champaign - Illini Host Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Good morning from the campus of the University of Illinois at Memorial Stadium as Illinois (0-2) hosts Minnesota (0-2) for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. Illinois is a 7-point home underdog. We're a few hours away from game time with weather conditions via Weather.com in Champaign is calling for temperatures in the low 70s to upper 60s but also wind gusts of 8-12 miles per hour.

Minnesota at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Saturday Nov. 7, 2020: 2:30 p.m. CST, Memorial Stadium.

Surface: Field Turf

Capacity: N/A (No fans allowed for Big Ten games in 2020)

Records: Illinois 0-2; 6-7 (4-5 in Big Ten) in 2019; Minnesota 0-2; 11-2 (7-2 in Big Ten) in 2019.

Line: Minnesota by 7. The last time Minnesota visited Memorial Stadium the Illini defeated the Gophers 55-31 on Nov. 3, 2018 and the Gophers fired its defensive coordinator by the following Monday.

Series notes: Minnesota leads the all-time series 39-30-3 but Illinois is 19-15-1 against the Gophers in Champaign. Last season, Illinois scored two defensive touchdowns but was outscored 24-7 in the second half of a 40-17 loss. Dele Harding had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown to give Illinois a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and Milo Eifler had a seven-yard fumble return for a touchdown after a Jake Hansen strip sack in the third quarter.

TV: BTN; Mark Followill (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), and Elise Menaker (sideline).

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Martin O'Donnell (analysis) & Steve Kelly (Pre/HT/Post) » The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/ XM satellite radio & SiriusXM Internet and at FightingIllini.com.

Injury Update: Illinois senior quarterback Brandon Peters and redshirt freshman tight end Griffin Moore are both sidelined following positive COVID-19 test results on Oct. 29. Per Big Ten Conference protocol, following recovery both players will be eligible to return for the Nov. 21 game at Nebraska.

Contact tracing also sidelined several other players (at least 10) for the game vs. Purdue last week and today's game against Minnesota.

BREAKING NEWS: Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel reported via unnamed sources Saturday morning that Minnesota starting defensive tackle Keonte Schad will miss the game for the Gophers.

According to Thamel, Minnesota is already down three projected starters on the offensive line and starting a walk-on at left guard today vs. Illinois. They’ll rotate seven freshmen on defense and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is out after testing positive for COVID-19 as well.

Uniform Update: Illinois will be in the white helmets with the orange 'I' logo, blue jerseys with orange numbers and white pants today.

Minnesota will likely be in white jerseys but after going with gold helmets and gold pants last week at Maryland, could revert back to its gold helmets and maroon pants for this week at Illinois.

