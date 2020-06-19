IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- In this first edition of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' video, publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top three stories involving Illinois athletics. 

Here are the news topics Stevens hits on for Fighting Illini fans: 

1. IN-PERSON CLASSES ARE PLANNED AT ILLINOIS FOR FALL SEMESTER: The University of Illinois announces they anticipate having in-person classes for this fall semester. The NCAA Division I Council approved on Wednesday a six-week preseason practice model for teams preparing for the 2020 college football season. This model was originally proposed by the Division I Football Oversight Committee. Under this approved preseason model, the Illinois football program can open preseason camps on Aug. 6. Stevens explains why this letter by the educational officials of the University of Illinois system to the general public sets the stage for fall sports to start on time. 

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) goes shoots against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at State Farm Center.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots a hook shot against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign.Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports

2. KOFI IS BACK IN TOWN BUT NO FUTURE BASKETBALL PLANS ANNOUNCED: Illinois head coach Brad Underwood confirms Kofi Cockburn, the 7-foot center, who just finished his first season of college basketball as the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year selection, has returned to Champaign-Urbana after spending most of the spring in a COVID-19 stay-at-home order inside the Queens neighborhood of his hometown of New York. Stevens explains why this is great news for Cockburn's well-being but also the likelihood he'll return to the Illini for his sophomore season. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health testifies before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on how the U.S. is responding to COVID-19, the Novel Coronavirus on March 3, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health testifies before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on how the U.S. is responding to COVID-19, the Novel Coronavirus on March 3, 2020 in Washington, DC.Jack Gruber/USA TODAY News

3. ILLINI STILL PLANNING ON SEPT. 4 OPENER VS. ILLINOIS STATE BUT Dr. FAUCI HAS DOUBTS ABOUT FOOTBALL IN THE FALL: Less than a day after the NCAA rolled out a six-week preseason practice plan, arguably the nation’s most trusted immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has a different idea about football beginning in the fall. Will the season end on time? Nobody knows. Will it start on time? Stevens says he's hearing administrators and coaches are still moving forward on the plan that it will. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

While Illini Push Toward Sept. 4th Opener, Dr. Anthony Fauci Doubts If Football Is Played in 2020

Less than a day after the NCAA rolled out a six-week preseason practice plan, Dr. Anthony Facui has different ideas about football beginning in the fall.

Matthew Stevens

“He is in town”: Kofi Cockburn Back In Champaign, Still Undecided On Basketball Future

Kofi Cockburn has been back in Champaign-Urbana but Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has no update on his basketball future.

Matthew Stevens

NCAA Approves Summer Workout Plan for Men’s and Women’s Basketball To Begin in July

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood will soon be getting an opportunity to have full preseason basketball practices.

Matthew Stevens

U of I To Have In-Person Classes For Fall Semester & Sets Up For Start Of Athletics

University of Illinois announces it will be moving toward in-person classes for the fall semester and, in doing so, setting the stage for fall sports to start.

Matthew Stevens

NCAA Approves Six-Week Preseason Model; Illini Preseason Practice Can Begin On Aug. 6

The Illinois football program now has a date coaches and players can point to symbolizing the start of preseason practices.

Matthew Stevens

Florida LB Dylan Rosiek Commits To Illini’s 2021 Recruiting Class

Dylan Rosiek, a 210-pound linebacker prospect from Tarpon Springs, Fla., needed just two weeks to make his college choice.

Matthew Stevens

“It’s definitely a change”: Protocols For Illini Workouts in COVID-19 Era Defines College Football’s New Normal

Facemasks, multiple days of quarantine in dorms, getting meals delivered, a painful Q-Tip medical test and near empty weight rooms is part of a new normal during Illinois summer workouts.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini DT Jamal Woods & WR Donny Navarro on Summer Workouts During COVID-19 Epidemic

Illinois junior defensive tackle Jamal Woods and junior wide receiver Donny Navarro talk to media about the summer voluntary workouts.

Matthew Stevens

Deon Thomas On IHSA State Tournament Experience In Champaign: “It made a big impression”

Deon Thomas, the Illini all-time leading scorer says the recruiting advantage for the Illini now that State Farm Center hosts the IHSA boys state tournament is “huge”.

Matthew Stevens

Big Ten Conference Launches Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, Voter Registration Initiative Launched

The Big Ten Conference formally announced today the members of the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

Matthew Stevens