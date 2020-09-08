SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

Miami Dolphins Name Two Former Illini As Team Captains

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Miami Dolphins will have a pair of former Illinois players are their captains for the upcoming 2020 season.

Ted Karras, who is projected to start at center, and Clayton Fejedelem were selected as two of the team’s eight captains following a vote by the players on the 53-man roster. Miami head coach Brian Flores announced the decision Monday, less than a week before the Dolphins open the 2020 regular season Sunday at the New England Patriots (Noon, CBS).

"It's player-voted," Flores told The Palm Beach Post. "I think that's the right way to do it – allow the players to select who they feel are the leaders on the team that they want to speak for them because those captains, we have a captains meeting every week and we have conversations about everything from the schedule to game plan to any issues surrounding the team."

Karras, who won two Super Bowl rings after being drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in 2016, signed a one-year contract worth $4 million with the Dolphins and will be snapping to Ryan Fitzpatrick in his return to Foxboro this Sunday. Flores named Fitzpatrick the starter for Week 1 Monday as he and rookie Tua Tagovailoa are the only active quarterbacks on Miami’s 53-player roster.

USATSI_14844457
Miami Dolphins center Ted Karras (67) stretches during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility.Rhona Wise/USA TODAY Sports

Karras has a vast football family heritage as he was the seventh member of his family to play football in the Big Ten Conference, including his great-uncle, Alex Karras, who won the Outland Trophy as a defensive tackle at Iowa and was named to the Pro Bowl four times in the National Football League with the Detroit Lions before going into acting, including a starring role in the 1980s sitcom "Webster". Karras’ grandfather, Ted Karras, played defensive tackle at Indiana and five of his nine seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, helping Chicago win the world championship in 1963. Karras’ father, Ted Karras Jr. was a defensive tackle at Northwestern and played briefly with the Washington Redskins. He has previously served as college football head coach at the lower levels at Division II Walsh University, NAIA Marion University and Division III Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Karras had two great-uncles, Paul and Lou Karras, play at Iowa and Purdue respectively and an uncle, Tony Karras, play at Northwestern.

Karras had 43 career starts at right guard for Illinois from 2012-15 and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection by the league’s media contingent (third team in 2015 and honorable mention in 2014)

USATSI_13721273
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) stands on the field before a 2019 game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum.Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports

Fejedelem, a former walk-on transfer from NAIA St. Xavier in Chicago, started all 12 games at free safety in his final college season (2015) at Illinois. He finished the 2015 campaign with a team-best 140 tackles, most by an Illini player since 2006, and was an All-Big Ten second team selection by the media along with being named an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the league’s coaches. He was named a team Captain before the 2015 season and the team's Defensive Player of the Year selection in the postseason banquet.

Fejedelem spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, totaling 117 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, while playing mostly on special teams. Fejedelem was a special teams captain for the Bengals in 2019 and is expected to have a major role on special teams for Miami this season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

COLUMN: The Big Ten Misinformation Campaign By 'Content Creators' Needs To End

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, people who follow the Big Ten Conference have been misled by inaccurate news breaks. This needs to stop now.

Matthew Stevens

by

D_Diddler

The Five Misleading Claims Of President Trump’s Big Ten Sunday Tweet

President Donald Trump sent out another tweet regarding the Big Ten Conference. Illini Now/Sports Illustrated would like to put it in proper context.

Matthew Stevens

by

b07841

Former Illini WR Malik Turner Claimed By Dallas Cowboys

Less than 24 hours after being waived by the Green Bay Packers, former Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner is claimed by Dallas.

Matthew Stevens

Former Illini LB Del’Shawn Phillips Makes Buffalo Bills 53-man Roster

Former Illinois linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips announced Saturday as one of six active linebackers on the Buffalo Bills 53-player roster.

Matthew Stevens

Former Illini Kicker Chase McLaughlin Cut By Colts

Former Illinois placekicker Chase McLaughlin lost his positional battle in Indianapolis with rookie Rodrigo Blankenship and was waived Saturday by the Colts.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois LB Dawson DeGroot Opts Out Of 2020-21 Football Season

Illinois linebacker Dawson DeGroot has voluntarily opted out of a football season when or if the Big Ten Conference announces its restart.

Matthew Stevens

Former Illini Kendrick Nunn Finishes 2nd In NBA Rookie Of The Year Voting

Former Illinois guard Kendrick Nunn finished second, ahead of No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, in the NBA’s Rookie of the Year voting.

Matthew Stevens

How Social Media Created A BLM Protest Led By Illini Football Players

Illinois football players, led by junior offensive guard Kendrick Green, quickly put together a peaceful protest march thanks to social media.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Trump’s Reelection Campaign Politicizes America's Football Addiction

Cynics suggest President Donald Trump should focus on more important issues than Big Ten Conference football. They are wrong. Nothing is more important to President Trump than winning reelection.

Matthew Stevens

"A Very Productive Conversation": POTUS & Big Ten Commish Discuss Football Restart Plans

The president of the United States and Big Ten commissioner had what both sides are calling "a productive conversation about a restart of its college football season.

Matthew Stevens