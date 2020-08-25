SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

NCAA Grants Illini’s Transfer WR Brian Hightower Immediate Eligibility

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- If the University of Illinois plays football either in the winter or the spring, they’ll have the services of a highly touted transfer wide receiver.

Brian Hightower posted on Twitter Monday afternoon that the NCAA Eligibility Center granted him a transfer waiver to be immediately eligible after he left Miami (Fla.) for the Illini program this offseason. The Illinois athletics communications staff confirmed Hightower’s news Monday evening.

Hightower, a former four-star 2018 receiver prospect from IMG Academy, announced in late April his verbal intention to become the latest in a list of Football Bowl Subdivision transfers coming to Lovie Smith’s Illinois program. Hightower spent a few days on the practice fields at Illinois before the Big Ten Conference shut down operations for a fall season on Aug. 11.

However, with the new NCAA eligibility ruling last week, Hightower could play and treat a winter or spring season like a redshirt campaign but then still have the possibility of three additional seasons in an Illini uniform.

"Even though there’s no season, still want to give all glory to God and say I’m still grateful to have been granted immediate eligibility," Hightower wrote on Twitter Monday. "Stay grateful."

In 18 career games at Miami (Fla.), Hightower had 12 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown. Hightower's only career touchdown actually came in his college debut as he caught a 32-yard strike in a 2018 season-opening 33-17 loss to then-No. 6 LSU at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Hightower is slated to meet with local and statewide media Tuesday afternoon for the first time since enrolling and arriving on the Illinois campus in August.

Brian Hightower - Miami
In 18 career games at Miami (Fla.), Brian Hightower had 12 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown. Hightower was granted instant eligibility by the NCAA to play at Illinois.Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver was a consensus four-star prospect by ESPN.com, 247Sports.com and Rivals.com and listed as 36th-best wide receiver and 32nd-best prospect in state of Florida by 247Sports.com after making the 2,600-mile journey to transfer from Calabasas (Calif.) High School to IMG Academy in Florida. Hightower was selected to 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio after leading IMG Academy with 35 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns and he choose Miami over scholarships offers from Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida, Auburn and Southern California.

Illinois is expected to ask for waivers for the immediate eligibility for Missouri transfer wide receiver transfer Khmari Thompson, a redshirt sophomore, and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Brevyn Jones from Mississippi State, who is expected to find a home at one of the tackle spots. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: What Could A Big Ten Winter Football Schedule Look Like?

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated creates a 7-game regular season schedule for a Big Ten winter football campaign from Jan. 16 to the March 13th title game.

Matthew Stevens

NCAA Allows Athletes Opportunity To Not Lose Eligibility Due To Fall Sports Postponement

NCAA allows athletes who participate in restarted fall sports this winter or spring to not have that participation count toward their eligibility clock.

Matthew Stevens

REPORTS: Approximately 30 Big Ten Parents Protest Outside Conference Office In Chicago Suburb

Multiple reports estimate the crowd size for the Big Ten parents protest outside the conference office in Rosemont, Ill., was less than three dozen people.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Chancellor "in absolute agreement" To End Big Ten's Fall Sports Calendar

In his first media appearance since the shutdown of the Big Ten fall sports calendar, the University of Illinois chancellor is standing firm with his decision.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Hires Liz Reyes As Assistant AD For Student-Athlete Development

The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics has hired Liz Reyes as the Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Development.

Matthew Stevens

Five Illini Players Named To Senior Bowl 250 Watch List

Five Illinois football players were among a 250-player watch list for the Senior Bowl game.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Anger Was Never Over Kevin Warren’s Clunky Rollout But An Unpleasant Result

Unfortunately, all a commissioner's letter did was reinforce the anger in Big Ten country over the fall sports being gone was never about process, logic and reason. It was about an unsatisfying result.

Matthew Stevens

Big Ten Commissioner’s Open Letter: Fall Postponement Decision Is Final

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released a letter Wednesday confirming decision by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors "will not be revisited."

Matthew Stevens

Group Of Illini Football Parents Send Letter To U of I Leadership & Big Ten Office Requesting Answers

A group of parents of Illinois football players drafted a letter to university leadership and Big Ten Conference requesting answers on why the fall 2020 sports season was canceled.

Matthew Stevens

Four-Star 2021 Wing Brandon Weston Names Illinois In His Top Six

Could the Morgan Park to Illini pipeline continue with Brandon Weston? Four-star wing forward names Illinois in his top six.

Matthew Stevens