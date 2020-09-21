NFL Illini - Week 2: Tracking Former Illini In National Football League

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Following the Week 2 Sunday action in the National Football League, Illini Now/Sports Illustrated has decided to inform you weekly how its alums in professional football perform.

A total of seven former Illinois players were on active rosters in the NFL Sunday while kicker Chase McLaughlin is still on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. Bills linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips was ruled out of Week 2 with a quad injury.

Here is how all the former Illini players performed on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys 40, Atlanta Falcons - Arlington, Texas

Dallas: Malik Turner, WR - In one of the largest comeback wins in Cowboys franchise history, Turner played 19 special teams snaps Sunday, including being on the Dallas hands team that recovered the onside kickoff that led to Greg Zuerlein's game-winning 46-yard field goal as time expired. Turner also had a tackle on special teams during a third-quarter kickoff.

--------------------

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) and teammates, including center Ted Karras (67) take the field to warm up before the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 28 - Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami: Ted Karras, C - The former Illini center, who got signed by Miami this past summer, participated in all 75 offensive snaps of this Week 2 loss and was on four special teams snaps for the extra point blocking team. The Dolphins allowed only just three sacks on 50 passing plays all afternoon long.

-----------------------

Indianapolis Colts 28, Minnesota Vikings 11 - Indianapolis, Ind.

Indianapolis: Tavon Wilson, DB – After spending last season in an increased role with the Lions, Wilson signed a one year deal with the Colts in early August. Wilson made his debut with the Colts defense in his 2020 season Sunday after being used primarily on special teams in Week 1. Wilson got three snaps of defensive action and 15 snaps of special teams work in the Colts win.

-------------------

Tennessee Titans 33, Jacksonville Jaguars 30 - Nashville, Tenn.

Jacksonville: Dawuane Smoot, DE – Smoot recorded one third-quarter tackle in the 25 defensive snaps he was on the field.

--------------------

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rolls out of the pocket with the ball as Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) applies defensive pressure during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens 33, Houston Texans 16 - Houston, Texas

Houston: Whitney Mercilus, LB – After becoming an impact player with the Texans last season, the team rewarded Mercilus with a four year, $54 million extension on Dec. 28, 2019. Mercilus started at outside linebacker Sunday and appeared in 50 defensive snaps for the Texans.

Baltimore: Jihad Ward, DE – In the Ravens second consecutive win, Ward played 21 defensive snaps as a backup defensive lineman and finished with two tackles.

---------------------

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning 58-yard field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs 23, Los Angeles Chargers 20 (OT) - Inglewood, Calif.

Kansas City: Nick Allegreti, OL - The former Illini center participated on the offensive line on five special teams snaps. Allegreti received a false start penalty before Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal and backed the kick up five yards to make it a 58-yard attempt. However, Butker made the attempt to give the defending Super Bowl champions a 2-0 start in 2020.

---------------------

NOTE: No former Illinois players will be involved in either of the two Monday Night Football games this week.