First-Quarter Update: Oregon Leads Illinois 14- 3
The Illini weren't ready for this.
They weren't ready when Oregon right guard Marcus Harper II drove an Illinois edge defender nearly back to Champaign on a block that sprung tight end Kenyon Sadiq for a 16-yard gain on the Ducks' opening scoring drive. (Twist of the knife: Harper is from Chicago Heights, Illinois).
They weren't ready to protect quarterback Luke Altmyer when they took the ball on the ensuing possession and Altmyer was dropped for a 10-yard sack on a three-and-out.
And they weren't ready to pressure the passer or cover, it seemed, when Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was left completely (and seemingly endlessly) unbothered on a 31-yard touchdown to receiver Tez Johnson and then moments later threw a 34-yard dart to receiver Justius Lowe, who got open on a simple skinny post break.
And neither was Altmyer ready, as an ugly toss into coverage intended for receiver Zakhari Franklin – but roughly 10 yards beyond him – was easily picked off.
The Illini weren't ready to walk into Eugene's Autzen Stadium and immediately get run off the turf – but that was the narrative through one quarter. After finally making a third-down stand on defense and putting together something resembling a drive on offense, Illinois finally answered back. (There's death, taxes and kicker David Olano.)
The top-ranked Ducks are not an ideal team against which to quickly fall behind on the road. But here we are.