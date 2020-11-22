SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 41, Nebraska 23: Illini QB Brandon Peters

Matthew Stevens

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 41-23 win at Nebraska Saturday.

The return of Peters jump-started an offense that was averaging just 17 points per game as Illinois (2-3) led 28-10 after two quarters, their most first-half points against a conference opponent in 10 years, and was up 41-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Peters would finish 18 of 25 for 205 yards, completed a pass to seven different receivers and had a 28-yard touchdown pass to Josh Imatrobhebhe. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 41, Nebraska 23: Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 41-23 win at Nebraska Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

Cornjerkers: Illini Rout Nebraska 41-23

The 41-23 victory at Nebraska, which was the first for the Illini program in Lincoln since Red Grange was in the backfield in 1924.

Matthew Stevens

'We wanted to get Tarique Barnes on the field': Illini Going With New MLB Look

Illinois fans should likely get ready to see a lot more of sophomore linebacker Tarique Barnes in the middle of the Illini's defense.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois OC Rod Smith - Week 4 Review/Week 5 Preview - at Nebraska

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 16.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois Coach Lovie Smith - Nov. 16

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 16.

Matthew Stevens

Lovie Smith’s Choice: Play “our starting QB” Brandon Peters or “our other QB” Isaiah Williams

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith is refusing to officially name a starting quarterback for the Illini’s upcoming game at Nebraska but is referring verbally to one player as “our starting quarterback”.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Fan Reaction - Illinois 23, Rutgers 20: How Did the First Win Provide the Illini a Present & Future?

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens breaks down all the elements of the Illinois win at Rutgers Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 23, Rutgers 20: Illini QB Isaiah Williams

Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 23-20 win at Rutgers Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 23, Rutgers 20: Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 23-20 win at Rutgers Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

McCourt the Prophet: Illini Kicker Delivers Game-Winner at Rutgers in 23-20 Victory; Illinois improves to 1-3

Illinois senior kicker James McCourt delivers a game-winning kick with three seconds remaining propelling the Illini to its first win of the 2020 football season.

Matthew Stevens