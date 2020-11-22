POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 41, Nebraska 23: Illini QB Brandon Peters

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 41-23 win at Nebraska Saturday.

The return of Peters jump-started an offense that was averaging just 17 points per game as Illinois (2-3) led 28-10 after two quarters, their most first-half points against a conference opponent in 10 years, and was up 41-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Peters would finish 18 of 25 for 205 yards, completed a pass to seven different receivers and had a 28-yard touchdown pass to Josh Imatrobhebhe.