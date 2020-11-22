POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 41, Nebraska 23: Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 41-23 win at Nebraska Saturday.

After hearing Nebraska defenders constantly talk to him, Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters needed no words after a 1-yard touchdown run.

During the 41-23 victory at Nebraska, which was the first for the Illini program in Lincoln since Red Grange was in the backfield in 1924.

Peters tossed a touchdown and had the 1-yard plunge in his first game in nearly a month after the Illini starter missed three games due to testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I definitely have a calm, cool attitude but I’m also very competitive and I want to win,” Peters said. “One of their defensive players wanted to talk a little bit. So I just wanted to point to the scoreboard and didn’t want to say much to him.”

Illinois will try to make it three wins in a row when they return home against No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) and will attempt to end a streak of nine straight wins in the series.