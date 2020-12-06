POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 19 Iowa 35, Illinois 21 - Illini RB Chase Brown

Illinois sophomore tailback Chase Brown spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 35-21 loss to No. 19 Iowa Saturday.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois sophomore tailback Chase Brown spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 35-21 loss to No. 19 Iowa Saturday.

The loss guaranteed a ninth straight season for the Illini program without a winning record as the 33 seniors honored Saturday in what was Homecoming and Senior Day at the same time will go winless against the Iowa program.

After Illinois built a promising 14-point lead in its attempt to upset the No. 19 Iowa program, the Hawkeyes maintained its historical dominance over the Illini in the final three quarters to leave Memorial Stadium with a convincing 35-21 victory with 35 unanswered points.

From the second quarter on, Illinois managed just 241 total yards and 96 yards on the ground and most of that accounted for the fourth-quarter drives led by backup quarterback Isaiah Williams.

After the first 15 minutes of play, Illinois (2-4) allowed Iowa to score points on five of its next six drives to see the Hawkeyes earn its seventh straight win over the Illini.

Of the 10 big plays by the Illini offense (15 yards or more in a pass or 10-yard rushes) Saturday, only two of them occurred in a second or third quarter in which Illinois managed just 111 total yards.

Illinois is scheduled to travel to Northwestern, which locked up the Western Division championship today by not playing it's scheduled game vs. Maryland, and hope to end its five-game losing streak against its in-state rival.