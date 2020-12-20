FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
POST-GAME VIDEO: Penn State 56, Illinois 21 - Illini QB Isaiah Williams

Illinois redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video following the Illini's 56-21 loss at Penn State.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video following the Illini's 56-21 loss at Penn State.

Williams finished with 120 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 8-of-18 passing. He added 102 yards rushing on 15 carries.

