POST-GAME VIDEO: Penn State 56, Illinois 21 - Illinois LB Jake Hansen

Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video after the 56-21 loss at Penn State Saturday.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video after the 56-21 loss at Penn State Saturday.

Hansen finished what could've been his final game as a member of the Illini football program with nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.