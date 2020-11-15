SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 23, Rutgers 20: Illini QB Isaiah Williams

Matthew Stevens

Illinois redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 23-20 win at Rutgers Saturday.

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Isaiah Williams (1) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) dives for the tackle during the second half at SHI Stadium.
Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Isaiah Williams (1) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) dives for the tackle during the second half at SHI Stadium.Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Illinois (1-3) was led by a run-first and practically run-only offensive philosophy directed by Williams, who was the fourth straight different quarterback to start a season this season and finished with 296 total yards (192 rushing, 104 passing). The highest-ranked recruit in Illini history since highest ranked quarterback recruit since Isiah "Juice" Williams in 2006 cut through the Rutgers defense with highly effective RPO run reads.

Isaiah Williams' 192 rushing yards broke the school record for yards on the ground by a quarterback in his first career collegiate start.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 23, Rutgers 20: Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 23-20 win at Rutgers Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

McCourt the Prophet: Illini Kicker Delivers Game-Winner at Rutgers in 23-20 Victory; Illinois improves to 1-3

Illinois senior kicker James McCourt delivers a game-winning kick with three seconds remaining propelling the Illini to its first win of the 2020 football season.

Matthew Stevens

Braggin’ Rights Game To Played in 2020; Campus Venue to be Decided by Coin Toss

For the 38th consecutive year, Illinois and Missouri will participate in a non-conference basketball game and the date of this year's matchup will be Saturday, Dec. 12.

Matthew Stevens

A Goode Day: Illini Sign 4-star Wing Luke Goode to 2021 Class

Luke Goode, a 6-foot-7 wing from Fort Wayne who committed back in April, officially signed his National Letter-of-Intent with Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood - Nov. 11

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Tuesday Game Week - Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Illinois sophomore cornerback Devon Witherspoon spoke to local and statewide media on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Matthew Stevens

Ayo Dosunmu Named 2020 Preseason AP All-American

Illinois star guard Ayo Dosunmu was named a first-team All-America selection by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Matthew Stevens

Chase Me: Illini Coaches Admit Usage Level of Chase Brown Has Been Incorrectly Low

The Illinois coaching staff unanimously admits that Chase Brown’s production and touches have been too low after the first three games of the 2020 season.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Tuesday Game Week - Illinois Coach Lovie Smith - Nov. 10

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Matthew Stevens

Illini CB & Co-Captain Nate Hobbs Back On Practice Field Tuesday

A photo from the Illinois recruiting Twitter feed showed Illinois senior cornerback Nate Hobbs (shoulder) back on the practice field and without a non-contact jersey.

Matthew Stevens