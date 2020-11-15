POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 23, Rutgers 20: Illini QB Isaiah Williams

Illinois redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 23-20 win at Rutgers Saturday.

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Isaiah Williams (1) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) dives for the tackle during the second half at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Illinois (1-3) was led by a run-first and practically run-only offensive philosophy directed by Williams, who was the fourth straight different quarterback to start a season this season and finished with 296 total yards (192 rushing, 104 passing). The highest-ranked recruit in Illini history since highest ranked quarterback recruit since Isiah "Juice" Williams in 2006 cut through the Rutgers defense with highly effective RPO run reads.

Isaiah Williams' 192 rushing yards broke the school record for yards on the ground by a quarterback in his first career collegiate start.