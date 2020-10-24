SI.com
POSTGAME VIDEO: No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7 - Illini LB Tarique Barnes

Matthew Stevens

MADISON, Wis. -- Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 45-7 blowout loss at No. 14 Wisconsin Friday night. 

The only score for Illinois (0-1) in the first half was on a 33-yard fumble recovery by the defense as sophomore linebacker Tarique Barnes trotted into the end zone to cut the deficit in half at 14-7 with 3:22 left in the first half.

Barnes, who took over for an injured middle linebacker Jake Hansen, finished with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack in his first significant college action. Hansen appeared to be concussed after being kicked in the head on a fourth-down run where the Wisconsin running back went over the top for a short-yardage carry. Big Ten Network confirmed cognitive tests were being given to the senior linebacker as he entered the injury tent on the sidelines and Smith confirmed to BTN after halftime that Hansen wouldn’t return to action for the final 30 minutes.

Illinois will return home next weekend to play a Purdue team for a Halloween afternoon kickoff. Purdue will open the 2020 campaign tomorrow vs. Iowa without its head coach (Jeff Brohm, COVID-19 positive diagnosis) and star wide receiver Rondale Moore (no official reason given).

Football

