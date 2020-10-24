SI.com
POSTGAME VIDEO: No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7 - Illini QB Brandon Peters

Matthew Stevens

MADISON, Wis. -- Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 45-7 blowout loss at No. 14 Wisconsin Friday night. 

Peters finished the game a disappointing 8 of 19 for just 87 yards through the air and 75 yards on the ground.

Peters was looking to build off a 2019 campaign with the Illini that included finishing fifth in the Big Ten in passing touchdowns (18), eighth in yards per completion (12.4), ninth in completion percentage (55.3), ninth in passing efficiency (128.6), 10th in passing yards (1,884), and 10th in total offense (190.6). And all of those numbers including missing two games due to concussion-like symptoms and only having a month of training camp with his new Illini teammates.

Instead, Peters had his third-lowest output of passing yards, total offense and second-lowest number of completions since arriving in Champaign in August 2019.

“Obviously we didn't execute on offense,” said Peters. “We had a lot of errors and we shot ourselves in the foot with not converting on fourth down and penalties. When it comes down to it, we have a lot of work to do.”

