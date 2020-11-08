POST-GAME VIDEO: Minnesota 41, Illinois 14 - Illini LB Jake Hansen

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 41-14 loss to Minnesota Saturday.

Hansen finished Saturday with six tackles and one forced fumble in the loss.

Among the topics were the Illini defense being unable to stop the Minnesota run game, the disappointment by the fifth-year head coach in the effort on both sides of the ball and where the program is headed after this 0-3 start.

The 27-point loss for the Illini is the 10th loss for the program by 20 points or more under Smith. Smith’s team, which is supposed to be his most veteran-based team in his five-year tenure at Illinois, committed 12 penalties for 120 yards.