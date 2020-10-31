SI.com
POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini QB Coran Taylor

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Among the topics were the COVID-19 outbreak that caused a dozen players to be held out of the game against Purdue (including quarterback Brandon Peters), the performance of the fourth-string sophomore quarterback from Peoria and the overall disappointment of a 0-2 start to this 2020 season. 

Taylor, who started the season and the week of preparation as the fourth-string quarterback, took over the quarterback duties. The Peoria native last saw significant playing time at Memorial Stadium was his junior year of high school. Taylor passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns along with running for 134 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-48 win for Peoria High School in the IHSA Class 5A state title game over Vernon Hills. 

Taylor, who is more of a running option and had been previously running the opponent’s playbook his entire three-year career as the scout-team quarterback, had a roller coaster ride in his first significant playing time in college. The Peoria native had 305 total yards (273 passing and 32 rushing) but also four turnovers.

Football

