SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini LB Jake Hansen

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Among the topics were the COVID-19 outbreak that caused a dozen players to be held out of the game against Purdue (including quarterback Brandon Peters), the performance of the fourth-string sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor and the overall disappointment of a 0-2 start to this 2020 season. 

Hansen led all players with 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery Saturday. 

Hansen, who is expected to slide in at middle linebacker on Lovie Smith’s defense this season for the Illini, was a third-team selection by Athlon’s after the 2019 Butkus Award semifinalist had 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries despite missing four games due to injury.

At one point last season, Hansen led the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranked second in the country with three fumble recoveries. He is the No. 11 graded linebacker in the nation by Pro Football Focus (81.1) and No. 6 in Power-5. Hansen had one of his best games in Orange & Blue during the Illini's 24-23 upset over No. 6 Wisconsin that sparked Illinois' current three-game winning streak. He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after two forced fumbles against the Badgers led Illinois to one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten Conference history.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ILLINI LIVE BLOG: FINAL - Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini Fall to 0-2

Feel free to log in and join the in-game discussion as for the Illini Gameday Live Blog as Illinois hosts Purdue for a 11 a.m. kickoff.

Matthew Stevens

POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini Coach Lovie Smith

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

BEATEN & BOILED AGAIN: Purdue Takes Care of Shorthanded Illinois 31-24

Purdue defeats a short-handed and overmatched Illinois squad 31-24 to send the Illini to 0-2 in the 2020 season.

Matthew Stevens

POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini OL Kendrick Green

Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

‘We just have to be better’: Illini Pass Defense Still Has Perplexing Problems

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith still confused and frustrated by a second week of blown coverages in his secondary during loss to Purdue.

Matthew Stevens

POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini QB Coran Taylor

Illinois quarterback Coran Taylor spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

Illini QB Brandon Peters Ruled Out Saturday After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters was announced as inactive Saturday morning shortly before the Illini's home opener against Purdue Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday.

Matthew Stevens

Illini to Play at Duke in 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Illinois will make its first trip to Duke in 15 years in the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm - Week 1 Review/Week 2 Preview

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm spoke to local and statewide media in his weekly media conference on Oct. 26.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois OC Rod Smith - Week 1 Review/Week 2 Preview - vs. Purdue

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke to local and statewide media in his weekly media conference on Oct. 26.

Matthew Stevens