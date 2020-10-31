POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini LB Jake Hansen

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Among the topics were the COVID-19 outbreak that caused a dozen players to be held out of the game against Purdue (including quarterback Brandon Peters), the performance of the fourth-string sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor and the overall disappointment of a 0-2 start to this 2020 season.

Hansen led all players with 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery Saturday.



Hansen, who is expected to slide in at middle linebacker on Lovie Smith’s defense this season for the Illini, was a third-team selection by Athlon’s after the 2019 Butkus Award semifinalist had 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries despite missing four games due to injury.

At one point last season, Hansen led the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranked second in the country with three fumble recoveries. He is the No. 11 graded linebacker in the nation by Pro Football Focus (81.1) and No. 6 in Power-5. Hansen had one of his best games in Orange & Blue during the Illini's 24-23 upset over No. 6 Wisconsin that sparked Illinois' current three-game winning streak. He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after two forced fumbles against the Badgers led Illinois to one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten Conference history.