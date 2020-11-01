POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini Coach Lovie Smith

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Among the topics were the second week of blown coverages in the Illini secondary, the COVID-19 outbreak that caused a dozen players to be held out of the game against Purdue (including quarterback Brandon Peters), the performance of fourth-string sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor and the overall disappointment of a 0-2 start to this 2020 season.

The last time an Illinois offense had four or more turnovers in a game was Tim Beckman’s first season in 2012 when the Illini had six giveaways in a 52-24 loss to Louisiana Tech.

The Illinois (0-2) pass defense allowed for a second-straight 300-yard performance through the air and Aidan O’Connell didn’t have an incomplete pass until deep into the second quarter as he was able to consistently find open receivers down the middle of the field.

The Illini had a chance, only down seven with three minutes to go in the game, to send the game into overtime but four straight incomplete passes from inside the Purdue 15-yard-line gave the Cannon Trophy back to the rivals from West Lafayette.

Illinois will host Minnesota in a game featuring a pair of 0-2 teams for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on BTN.