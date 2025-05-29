Illini now

Three-Star Defensive Back Schedules Visit With Illinois Football

Raderrion Daniels, from Lake Cormorant (Mississippi), on Wednesday scheduled an on-campus visit with Illinois

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema takes the field fro the the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
June seems to be the month in which the majority of college football recruits schedule their on-campus visits. Five-star, four-star, three-star – it doesn't matter. June it is. And it makes sense. School's out and the weather is nice – or that's the idea, anyhow.

So it was that three-star recruit Raderrion Daniels, a class of 2027 defensive back from Lake Cormorant (Mississippi), announced via X on Wednesday that he has scheduled an on-campus visit to Champaign for June 17.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback, Daniels recorded 33 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups last year as a sophomore. He has garnered the attention of multiple Big Ten and SEC schools, including Purdue, Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Daniels has at least 29 total offers entering his junior year, and he has planned multiple college visits for the summer, including Illinois and Louisville, where he is scheduled to visit June 6.

Expect Daniels to schedule visits with other schools, but you never know – a good first impression from coach Bret Bielema, his staff and the Illinois football program could be a lasting one.

Jared Shlensky
