Three-Star Defensive Back Schedules Visit With Illinois Football
June seems to be the month in which the majority of college football recruits schedule their on-campus visits. Five-star, four-star, three-star – it doesn't matter. June it is. And it makes sense. School's out and the weather is nice – or that's the idea, anyhow.
So it was that three-star recruit Raderrion Daniels, a class of 2027 defensive back from Lake Cormorant (Mississippi), announced via X on Wednesday that he has scheduled an on-campus visit to Champaign for June 17.
A 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback, Daniels recorded 33 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups last year as a sophomore. He has garnered the attention of multiple Big Ten and SEC schools, including Purdue, Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Daniels has at least 29 total offers entering his junior year, and he has planned multiple college visits for the summer, including Illinois and Louisville, where he is scheduled to visit June 6.
Expect Daniels to schedule visits with other schools, but you never know – a good first impression from coach Bret Bielema, his staff and the Illinois football program could be a lasting one.