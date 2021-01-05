REPORT: Trio of Candidates Interview for Illini Defensive Coordinator Opening

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- An online report lists three possible candidates who have already interviewed with new Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema for the Illini’s vacancy.

FootballScoop.com reported Monday that Bielema has interviewed Missouri defensive Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Wofford head coach Josh Conklin via Zoom video conferencing.

Walters, 34, was retained as the defensive boss of the Missouri program after Eli Drinkwitz was hired to replace Barry Odom after the 2019 season. The native of Los Angeles, Calif., has been part of Mizzou's staff since 2015, was promoted to defensive coordinator at the end of the 2017 season. Walters agreed to a contract extension through the 2022 season that pays him an annual salary of $900,000 making him the highest paid assistant coach on Drinkwitz’s Missouri staff.

“Since connecting with Ryan I’ve been very impressed with his ability to lead people and connect with the players,” Drinkwitz said in a 2019 university release announcing Walters was being retained. “I’m impressed with his work on the defensive side of the ball, I look forward to building on what’s already been established, the foundation that’s been laid. I look forward to Coach Walters leading a championship-style defense here at Mizzou.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reportedly attempted to reach Walters for a comment on the online report but was unsuccessful.

Walters reportedly interviewed last spring for the head coaching vacancy at Colorado, which is his alma mater after earning honorable mention Associated Press All-Big 12 Conference honors as a safety, with Buffaloes athletics director Rick George, an Illinois alum.

The 2019 Missouri defense in Odom’s final season as the Tigers head coach ranked among the nation’s best in total defense at 14th nationally in yards per game (312 ypg) and 17th in scoring (19.4 ppg). However, during this 2020 campaign, Missouri fell to 66th nationally in total defense (408 ypg) and 85th in scoring defense by allowing 32.3 points per game.

According to 247Sports.com, Walters’ recruiting successes at Missouri mostly involve the St. Louis area, an area intensely and historically important to the Illini program, including being the primary recruiter for 2019 four-star safety Jalani Williams, 2021 three-star safety Tyler Hibbler and 2021 three-star defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.

Knowles, 55, has 11 years of experience of being a defensive coordinator at Duke and currently at Oklahoma State. Knowles led the Oklahoma State defense to finish 45th nationally in yards given up (379 ypg) and 35th in scoring defense (23.4 ppg). Knowles, who primarily runs a 4-2-5 defensive scheme, spent eight seasons on David Cutcliffe’s defensive boss at Duke where he led the Blue Devils to the No. 21 total defense and No. 21 scoring defense in 2017.

“He’s commanding the defense, is what I would say,” Gundy said in 2018 after hiring Knowles. “At this point, he’s pretty active. I think that the Wall Street approach and the Ivy League image that he gives is not really the way he coaches. He’s been very successful in many different ways, and we’ll know a lot more in a month.”

According to the 247Sports.com recruiting database, Knowles has not been the primary recruiter for a four-star or five-star prospect during his tenure at either Duke or Oklahoma State.

Conklin’s name being reportedly in the mix is interesting for no other reason than Wofford is scheduled to play its 2020 season opener in just over a month as the Football Championship Series schools have elected to play a spring season to start in late February. The 40-year-old would be starting his third year as head coach at Wofford where he’s posted a 17-9 overall record that boasts back-to-back appearances in FCS playoffs. Before becoming a head coach for the first time in his career, Conklin previously served for three season as the defensive coordinator at Pittsburgh when Pat Narduzzi was hired as the Panthers. Conklin was the defensive coordinator at Florida International for two seasons (2013-14) and was nominated for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach, in 2014 as the FIU defense ranked first nationally in fumble recoveries (19), was second in the nation in defensive touchdowns (six), fourth in takeaways (33), eighth in turnover margin (plus-11) and 35th in total defense (363.8 yards per game).

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Chris Ash looks on during a timeout late in the fourth quarter against Iowa State Cyclones during NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY NETWORK

The report suggests the Illini’s defensive coordinator hire could be announced in the next few days and does not mention Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash as being involved in Bielema’s interview process. Ash, the former Rutgers head coach from 2016-19, was hired by Bielema at Wisconsin in 2010 as a defensive backs coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator the next season. In 2012, Ash followed Bielema from Wisconsin to Arkansas and served as theRazorbacks defensive boss for the 2013 season. With Tom Herman being fired Sunday and replaced by Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian, speculation began that Ash’s may be available and it was reported Monday that Sarkasian was rebuffed by former Florida and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp to be the Longhorns new defensive coordinator.