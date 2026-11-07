Social Media Reacts to Illinois Football's Victory Over Nebraska
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Somehow, someway, the Illini are back in business.
After sitting at 2-3 and watching their season spiral toward disaster, Illinois has rattled off four consecutive victories, the latest coming in a 24-13 win over Nebraska on Friday night in Champaign.
With the victory, Illinois improves to 6-3 and officially becomes bowl eligible for the third consecutive season. But suddenly, a bowl game might not be the only thing on the Illini's minds.
Quarterback Katin Houser delivered arguably his best performance of the season, completing 22 of 36 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. After dealing with a hand injury earlier in the season, Houser looked completely comfortable commanding the Illinois offense.
And, of course, Collin Dixon continued doing Collin Dixon things.
The senior wide receiver hauled in eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns, further cementing himself as one of the Big Ten's most dangerous offensive weapons. Hudson Clement also contributed five catches for 87 yards.
Meanwhile, the Illinois defense deserves plenty of credit for holding Nebraska to just 13 points. For a unit that looked completely lost earlier in the season, the improvement has been nothing short of remarkable.
But the biggest story remains the job head coach Bret Bielema has done turning this season around.
Following an embarrassing loss to Duke and a disappointing start to conference play, it appeared Illinois was headed toward another season of wondering what could have been. Instead, Bielema has his team playing its best football when it matters most.
And now, dare we say it, the College Football Playoff isn't entirely out of the question.
With absolute chaos unfolding across college football, an Illinois team that wins its remaining games and finishes 9-3 could potentially sneak into the playoff conversation. It would require some help, but stranger things have happened.
For now, Illinois fans can celebrate another victory and a third straight bowl appearance.
What a turnaround. What a coaching job by Bret Bielema.
And somehow, Illinois football has given its fans a reason to dream again.
A packed house
A fake!!!!
Defense with a huge stop
Maybe just a little
Playcalling has been spectacular
Send him to New York!!!
Playing hard
A coverage bust at the worst time....
We have it so good
More injuries for the Illini
COLLIN DIXON AGAIN
Rough redzone sequence
Nebraska fans are not happy
Juice Clarke seals it
Officially bowl eligible
Big time win
What a turnaround
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.