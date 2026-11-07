Social Media Reacts to Illinois Football's Victory Over Nebraska

Somehow, someway, the Illini are back in business.

After sitting at 2-3 and watching their season spiral toward disaster, Illinois has rattled off four consecutive victories, the latest coming in a 24-13 win over Nebraska on Friday night in Champaign.

With the victory, Illinois improves to 6-3 and officially becomes bowl eligible for the third consecutive season. But suddenly, a bowl game might not be the only thing on the Illini's minds.

Quarterback Katin Houser delivered arguably his best performance of the season, completing 22 of 36 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. After dealing with a hand injury earlier in the season, Houser looked completely comfortable commanding the Illinois offense.

And, of course, Collin Dixon continued doing Collin Dixon things.

The senior wide receiver hauled in eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns, further cementing himself as one of the Big Ten's most dangerous offensive weapons. Hudson Clement also contributed five catches for 87 yards.

Meanwhile, the Illinois defense deserves plenty of credit for holding Nebraska to just 13 points. For a unit that looked completely lost earlier in the season, the improvement has been nothing short of remarkable.

But the biggest story remains the job head coach Bret Bielema has done turning this season around.

With their victory over Nebraska tonight, Illinois has now won four consecutive games and improves to 6-3.



Turning into a relevant résumé addition for Duke and Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/ZfT7KGNWUs — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 7, 2026

Following an embarrassing loss to Duke and a disappointing start to conference play, it appeared Illinois was headed toward another season of wondering what could have been. Instead, Bielema has his team playing its best football when it matters most.

And now, dare we say it, the College Football Playoff isn't entirely out of the question.

With absolute chaos unfolding across college football, an Illinois team that wins its remaining games and finishes 9-3 could potentially sneak into the playoff conversation. It would require some help, but stranger things have happened.

For now, Illinois fans can celebrate another victory and a third straight bowl appearance.

What a turnaround. What a coaching job by Bret Bielema.

And somehow, Illinois football has given its fans a reason to dream again.

A packed house

MEMORIAL STADIUM GOES WILD AS THE OVERTURNED DOWN TURNS INTO A RECORD-BREAKING TOUCHDOWN FOR #illini COLIN DIXON pic.twitter.com/UsYi5Gl4fK — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) November 7, 2026

LOUD crowd pop from the Illini faithful after the play is overturned https://t.co/zF9zqr5BMf pic.twitter.com/YvEsAiWz3M — Ben (@ben_some16) November 7, 2026

Let's go Illini! Beat the Huskers! pic.twitter.com/gCY5rLFibf — Chief Illiniwek (@chiefilliniwek) November 7, 2026

We out here! #illini.



KEEPIN IT ORANGE AND BLUE. pic.twitter.com/yTK0Fe78Aw — Ryan Evan Schroat (@200ColumnsRy) November 7, 2026

A fake!!!!

YOU DONT SEE THAT EVERYDAY!



A fake field goal sees #illini punter Lars Rau breakaway for a 29-yard run and is stopped just shy of the goal line. pic.twitter.com/12RcHWPIsD — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) November 7, 2026

Lars Rau, the @IlliniFootball punter and holder, picks up the first down himself ‼️😳



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/LQj9lRrIMV — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 7, 2026

A FAKE FIELD GOAL BY ILLINOIS WORKS TO ABSOLUTE PERFECTION pic.twitter.com/1CUN6x0O6J — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2026

I jumped out of my seat! What balls from the #Illini! pic.twitter.com/EgEx9iEPX5 — Craig Choate (@craigwchoate) November 7, 2026

Defense with a huge stop

Huge 4th down stop #illini let’s go win this!! pic.twitter.com/LlsURTndOj — Illini Bubba (@Illinifan365) November 7, 2026

Big time stop from #illini defense. Another score from Illinois offense here and momentum — Ryan Evan Schroat (@200ColumnsRy) November 7, 2026

TIPPED!!! #Illini take over on downs!!! — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) November 7, 2026

Bend but don't break. Time to put this out of reach. #Illini — T.J. Carson #177331 (@toonboy92484) November 7, 2026

Maybe just a little

Anyone else see a bit of Cooper Kupp in Hudson Clement? #Illini — Zig Fracassi (@ZigSportsVoice) November 7, 2026

Playcalling has been spectacular

Barry Lunney has been masterful tonight. #Illini — Kurtis Allen 🎙️ (@kurtisallen) November 7, 2026

Send him to New York!!!

Collin Dixon. Thats it. Thats the tweet. #Illini — Aarman Sethi (@asethi03) November 7, 2026

And Dixon adds on!!! His 12th of the year makes it 21-7 #Illini. — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) November 7, 2026

COLIN DIXON TUDDY PUT HIM IN THAT CONVERSATION #ILLINI pic.twitter.com/LedV8bYDCV — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) November 7, 2026

Playing hard

Very very impressed by this #Illini team tonight. — Austin Burklund (@AB1132) November 7, 2026

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A coverage bust at the worst time....

How do you let that happen?#Illini still up 8 after breaking up the 2-point conversion, but Nebraska just got a shot of momentum. — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) November 7, 2026

How the hell do you at least not knock that ball down? #Illini — T.J. Carson #177331 (@toonboy92484) November 7, 2026

What just happened #illini — Danielle Potter (@mellowyelli) November 7, 2026

That should have been our ball. Jeez Louise. #Illini — Kevin Johnson (@kdjohn34) November 7, 2026

We have it so good

Did you ever think you would see this Illini nation? #illini pic.twitter.com/ztifJ46jaJ — Kyle Johnson (@djkal91) November 7, 2026

Bret Bielema is inevitable #illini — TSJ Enthusiast (@illinifan06) November 7, 2026

More injuries for the Illini

Jake Renfro is down on the field and getting looked at by trainers. He's helped up by his fellow o-linemen and walks gingerly off the field, supported by them.



That's a big blow for the #Illini, who are already thin at center and offensive line in general — Ben (@ben_some16) November 7, 2026

COLLIN DIXON AGAIN

DIXON DON’T HURT ‘EM NOW#illini Colin Dixon hauls in a 58-yard pass from Katin Houser to put Illinois within striking distance.#illinois #bigten #collegefootball pic.twitter.com/XfYK9ZIEjA — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) November 7, 2026

COLLIN DIXON!!! #Illini are on the doorstep!!! — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) November 7, 2026

After the 58-yard reception, Collin Dixon now has 8 receptions for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns. #Illini.. — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) November 7, 2026

This CB from Nebraska is supposed to be awesome and Dixon just destroying him so far. #Illini — Pete (@PeteNZ_2011) November 7, 2026

Rough redzone sequence

I don't like three straight passes there, especially since none were completed. #Illini — T.J. Carson #177331 (@toonboy92484) November 7, 2026

Wow they started at the 3 yard line and that was a depressing drive



Should’ve killed some clock at least#Illini — Josh Agrest (@OhMyJosh22) November 7, 2026

@IlliniFootball can’t believe we didn’t run the ball to keep the clock moving. Worst series of downs to put the game away. Barry doing Barry things #illini — Gulag Inmate 24601 (@Spidersilk30) November 7, 2026

Nebraska fans are not happy

Leave Rhule and Dana in Illinois. Give Rob the keys the last 3 games. It can't get worse — SkersNews🌽🇺🇸🔴⚪️ (@SkersNews) November 7, 2026

Matt Rhule going from 5-0 to 5-7.



He is now 4-18 after getting to 5 wins. Laughable. — Rhuler of Husker Nation (@RHULEROFNEB) November 7, 2026

Nebraska fans aren’t happy#illini up 24-13 with 1:30 left pic.twitter.com/RV8HZKlyRp — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) November 7, 2026

Nebraska, you suck in football, you suck in basketball, and you suck in academics. You bring down the prestige of the Big Ten. Please go back to the Big 12 where you belong, losers. I was personally insulted you were 4.5 point favorites over my Illini tonight. Absolute losers. — ChiSportsFan (@Chicago27champs) November 7, 2026

Juice Clarke seals it

Juice Clarke PBU forces a turnover on downs. #Illini can start to taste a bowl game.. — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) November 7, 2026

JUICE CLARK BREAKS IT UP!!!

Huskers turn it over on downs and the #Illini are 2 minutes away from a bowl game!!! — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) November 7, 2026

Officially bowl eligible

Didn’t see most of the game, but I’ve been really impressed with this last month from Bret Bielema and this Illini squad.



To get to 6-3 after the nightmare start they had is a big accomplishment. Might as well get couple more before bowl season now😉🔶🔷 #Illini pic.twitter.com/6EWtZFb0vM — Grant Dahlstrom (@GrantDahlstrom) November 7, 2026

Big time win

Illini beat Nebraska 24-13. #Illini — Justin Gibson (@JGibsonDem) November 7, 2026

What a turnaround

That’s 5 out of the last 6 vs. Nebraska.



That’s 4 dubs in a row.



Now tied with USC for 4th place in the B10 standings at 4-2.



Bowl eligible for 3rd consecutive season with 3 left.



Bret Bielema saved the season on Sept. 27.



What a turnaround. #Illini — Matt McCumber (@ILL_Texan) November 7, 2026

I said they would go 2-10 after the Purdue game. I have never been more glad to be wrong. Build the damn statue #illini 🔶🔷 — Danielle Potter (@mellowyelli) November 7, 2026

FINAL: Illinois 24, Nebraska 13#Illini are going bowling for a third-straight year, improving to 6-3 and extending their winning streak to four.



What a turnaround from Bret Bielema’s group after starting the season 2-3. pic.twitter.com/khYveWYJD9 — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) November 7, 2026