FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic SportsSI.com
Search

SPRING FOOTBALL POST-GAME VIDEO: Illini OLB Owen Carney Jr.

Illinois senior outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. discussed several topics following the Illini's spring football game on April 19.
Author:
Publish date:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. discussed several topics following the Illini's spring football game on April 19.

Brown finished the spring game Monday night with five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry. 

Illinois outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. (99) and defensive end Jer’Zhan Newton (94) combine for a tackle during the 2021 spring game on April 19, 2021. 

Illinois outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. (99) and defensive end Jer’Zhan Newton (94) combine for a tackle during the 2021 spring game on April 19, 2021. 

Carney Jr. was an All-Big Ten second team selection by the media, the league coaches and The Associated Press

Carney Jr. is working to transform into a new outside linebacker in Illinois' 3-4 defense. He started all eight games at defensive end last season that included 28 tackles, one forced fumble, two QB hurries, seven TFLs including five sacks, which was fourth in the Big Ten Conference.

Carney Jr. is one of three Big Ten players to record three sacks in a game (a 31-24 loss to Purdue) in 2020. 

zoom_3
Football

SPRING FOOTBALL POST-GAME VIDEO: Illini OLB Owen Carney Jr.

210419 FB Spring Game CAP 0124
Football

COLUMN: Illini QB Battle is Over & Anybody Who Says Otherwise is Lying

zoom_1
Basketball

VIDEO: Illini Coach Brad Underwood on Signing of Alfonso Plummer & Return of Trent Frazier

zoom_2
Football

SPRING FOOTBALL POST-GAME VIDEO: Illini RB Chase Brown

zoom_1
Football

SPRING FOOTBALL POST-GAME VIDEO: Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema

210419 FB Spring Game CAP 0269
Football

Brandon Peters Separates Himself in Illini QB Battle During Spring Game

The Illinois Fighting Illini celebrate after a victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium.
Football

LIVE BLOG: Illini Football Spring Game - Debut of Bret Bielema Era

zoom_0
Football

VIDEO: Illini Coach Bret Bielema - Spring Football Practice #12