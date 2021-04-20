SPRING FOOTBALL POST-GAME VIDEO: Illini OLB Owen Carney Jr.

Illinois senior outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. discussed several topics following the Illini's spring football game on April 19.

Brown finished the spring game Monday night with five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry.

Illinois outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. (99) and defensive end Jer’Zhan Newton (94) combine for a tackle during the 2021 spring game on April 19, 2021.

Carney Jr. was an All-Big Ten second team selection by the media, the league coaches and The Associated Press.

Carney Jr. is working to transform into a new outside linebacker in Illinois' 3-4 defense. He started all eight games at defensive end last season that included 28 tackles, one forced fumble, two QB hurries, seven TFLs including five sacks, which was fourth in the Big Ten Conference.

Carney Jr. is one of three Big Ten players to record three sacks in a game (a 31-24 loss to Purdue) in 2020.