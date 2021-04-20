SPRING FOOTBALL POST-GAME VIDEO: Illini RB Chase Brown

Illinois junior tailback Chase Brown discussed several topics following the Illini's spring football game on April 19.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois junior tailback Chase Brown discussed several topics following the Illini's spring football game on April 19.

Brown finished the spring game with 80 rushing yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns.

Illinois junior tailback Chase Brown finished the 2021 spring game on April 19 with 80 rushing yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Craig Pessman/University of Illinois athletics department

Brown finished the 2020 season as an All-Big Ten third team selection by the league media and an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the league coaches.

Brown ran for a career high 131 yards on 17 carries in a win at Rutgers and carried the ball 11 times for 73 yards in his first start for Illinois against Purdue on Oct. 31.

Illinois returns 99 percent of its rushing total from last year’s team (1,555/1,569 rushing yards), one of the top rushing teams in the Big Ten. Illinois was third in the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,569) and third in rushing yards per game (196.1) in 2020.