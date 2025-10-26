Three Instant Observations From Illinois' 42-25 Loss to Washington
In one very bad, no-good afternoon, Illinois football shifted from entertaining legitimate hopes of a College Playoff Football berth to season-saving damage control.
The No. 23 Illini (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) traveled to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies, taking on one of the toughest unranked teams in college football in one of the most inhospitable venues in the game. The goal: Pass the most challenging remaining test on the schedule, prove that only the country's very best programs (say, No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana) are threats to their mission and stay the course on their way to first-time CFP glory.
But after a listless, mistake-filled 42-25 loss to Washington, Illini fans need to face the hard truth: This Illinois team simply isn't as good as hoped. Here are three more big takeaways from a back-breaking Illini loss:
1. An Illini existential crisis
If the Illini hadn't already asked themselves the question, they certainly should have immediately following – or even during – Saturday's game: Who are we?
Consider: What is Illinois football's identity? A head-knocking old-school Big Ten battering ram? Nope. A gunslinging, big-play terror? Not this season. A gritty, disciplined, opportunistic outfit that consistently plays over its head? Not on your life.
The missed tackles, personal fouls and dropped passes were bad enough. But poor preparation and the inability or unwillingness to adjust in game by Illinois' coaches are enough to drive Bielema backers back into the arms of Lovie Smith. (OK, we're not there yet.) But if you don't have a strength, a spark, something to hang your hat on, you've got nowhere to go when things go sideways.
2. The ball is no longer bouncing Illinois' way
The Illini began the season having recovered all eight of the fumbles it forced against its opposition, a major driving force behind its 5-1 start. But after Week 9, it's clear that those takeaways have also been a crutch. They turned the game against Duke and made the difference against Purdue. But in its three losses – at Indiana, vs. Ohio State and now at Washington – Illinois has lost the turnover battle by a combined 6-0.
Fumble recoveries are an infamously fickle stat, which fueled the Illini early in the season when they recovered all of their opponents' first eight fumbles. But good teams – and especially good defenses – tend to induce more interceptions and fumbles over time, and Illinois simply isn't creating the pressure, landing the hits or creating enough confusion to win that category against better competition. Which leads us to ...
3. Someone has to answer for the Illini defense
The buck has to stop somewhere, right? If you've been paying attention to the Illini D all season, another bend-and-then-break performance shouldn't come as a shocker. But the final straw (if not the final score) came on Washington's 11-play, 75-yard drive – which it chewed up in 1:15 – to take the lead just before halftme.
Complain all you want about the ineptitude of Illinois' run game near the goal line or end-of-half offensive clock management – the defense failed the Illini spectacularly on Saturday. That defensive coordinator Aaron Henry's unit couldn't prevent the Huskies from scoring a field goal, let alone driving the length of the field for a touchdown, with less than two minutes remaining was inexcusable. What's more, it wasn't an anomaly.
The Illini have consistently yielded huge chunks of field, gone soft on third down and been a day late and a dollar short at pivotal moments this season. If Henry doesn't have the personnel to stop teams by playing straight up, then he (literally) needs to break out of his shell. Blitz, disguise and mix coverages, throw funky alignments at opponents and fall back into base, if that's your thing. But – Dick Butkus help us – do something. Anything short of major changes moving forward constitutes neglect – not just on the part of Henry, but also Bielema.