NFL Illini - Week 4: Tracking Former Illini In National Football League

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Following the Week 4 action in the National Football League, Illini Now/Sports Illustrated will detail how its alums in professional football performed.

A total of nine former Illinois players were on active rosters in the NFL this week while kicker Chase McLaughlin is still on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

Here is how the former Illini players performed on Thursday and Sunday.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis Colts 19, Chicago Bears 11 - Chicago, Ill.

Indianapolis: Tavon Wilson, DB – After spending last season in an increased role with the Lions, Wilson signed a one year deal with the Colts in early August. Wilson was used for 15 snaps of special teams work in the Colts win.

------------------------

Cincinnati Bengals 33, Jacksonville Jaguars 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio

Jacksonville: Dawuane Smoot, DE – Smoot was on the field for 36 snaps on the Jaguars defensive line, which is 48 percent of the time the Jaguars were on defense. He recorded three tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94) recorded three tackles and one tackle for a loss Sunday. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

-------------------------

Cleveland Browns 49, Dallas Cowboys 38 - Arlington, Texas

Dallas: Malik Turner, WR - For the first time this season, Turner got offensive snaps (two) along with playing 11 special teams snaps Sunday in a game where the Cowboys were outscored 34-0 in the second and third periods combined.

------------------------

New Orleans Saints 35, Detroit Lions 29 - Detroit, Mich.

New Orleans: Justin Hardee, DB - Hardee, who has had a special teams tackle in three of the first four games of this season, was involved in 18 special teams snaps during the Saints win.

---------------------

Minnesota Vikings 31, Houston Texans 23 - Houston, Texas

Minnesota: Hardy Nickerson Jr. - Nickerson Jr. was given his first start of the 2020 season at strong-side linebacker. The son of former NFL All-Pro Hardy Nickerson had nine defensive snaps as an outside linebacker and 23 special teams snaps Sunday.

Houston: Whitney Mercilus, LB – After becoming an impact player with the Texans last season, the team rewarded Mercilus with a four year, $54 million extension on Dec. 28, 2019. Mercilus started at outside linebacker and appeared in 44 defensive snaps for the Texans. Mercilus had two sacks, four tackles, two tackles for a loss and three quarterback hurries on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

---------------------------

Baltimore Ravens 31, Washington Football Team 17 - Landover, Maryland

Baltimore: Jihad Ward, DE – Ward played 36 defensive snaps as a backup defensive lineman and failed to record a tackle or quarterback hurry.

------------------

Seattle Seahawks 31, Miami Dolphins 23 - Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami: Ted Karras, C - The former Illini center, who got signed by Miami this past summer, participated in all 71 offensive snaps of this Week 4 loss and was on five special teams snaps for the extra point and field goal blocking team. The Dolphins allowed only just one sack on 45 passing plays all afternoon long and the offensive line paved the way for 103 yards and one touchdown.

----------------------------

Monday, Oct. 5

Kansas City Chiefs 34, Baltimore Ravens 20 - Baltimore, Md.

Kansas City: Nick Allegretti, OL - The former Illini center participated at offensive guard for five special teams snaps. This game was postponed to Monday after both teams had coronavirus positive tests.

---------------------